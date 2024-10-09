Scuba Diver ANZ, wydanie 74, już dostępne

Kliknij tutaj Nurek ANZ 74

Chowder Bay rays slaughtered, new Emperor itinerary, new wrecks sunk in Thailand, Kids Dive for Free in the Philippines, and an Australian diver dies in Bali.

Medyczne pytania i odpowiedzi DAN Europe

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Australia

Dr Elodie Camprasse explains how the vast majority of species of the Great Southern Reef are found there and nowhere else in the world.

Wyspy Salomona

Don Silcock waxes lyrical about the diving opportunities that exist around Uepi Island in the Marovo Lagoon.

Vanuatu

Adrian Stacey discovers that the island of Espiritu Santo has a lot more to offer the diving fraternity than the world- renowned wreck of the SS President Coolidge.

Kurs mistrzowski Mustarda

Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Unikalne australijskie życie morskie

Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the spotted stingaree.

Diving With… Sheree Marris

PT Hirschfield chats with author and media personality Sheree Marris about bridging gaps between the ocean and the public, plus her latest book on octopus.

Kącik Konserwatorski

The efforts of Sea Shepherd Australia’s Shark Defence Campaign to protect Australia’s shark population.

Divers Alert Network

Opona DAN team recount an incident that showcases the challenges in diagnosing decompression illness.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two

Don Silcock develops a ‘lust for rust’ when he visit the wreck- diving Mecca of Bikini Atoll.

Octopus – underwater wonders

Sheree Marris focuses on these masters of disguise, mimics and escape artists — unlike anything in the animal kingdom, octopus are the ocean’s ultimate enigma, showcasing an extraordinary diversity that defies the imagination.

Nowa Zelandia

Maria Kuster explains why the New Zealand Fiordland is so special to her – and invites guest Gene Denton to give his own take on this unique destination.

Test dodatkowy

Adrian Stacey took the Kraken KR-S160 strobes on his assignment to the Philippines to rate and review their performance.