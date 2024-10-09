Największe źródło informacji online dla płetwonurków
Scuba Diver ANZ, wydanie 74, już dostępne

Podsumowanie wiadomości
Chowder Bay rays slaughtered, new Emperor itinerary, new wrecks sunk in Thailand, Kids Dive for Free in the Philippines, and an Australian diver dies in Bali.

Medyczne pytania i odpowiedzi DAN Europe
The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Australia
Dr Elodie Camprasse explains how the vast majority of species of the Great Southern Reef are found there and nowhere else in the world.

Wyspy Salomona
Don Silcock waxes lyrical about the diving opportunities that exist around Uepi Island in the Marovo Lagoon.

Vanuatu
Adrian Stacey discovers that the island of Espiritu Santo has a lot more to offer the diving fraternity than the world- renowned wreck of the SS President Coolidge.

Kurs mistrzowski Mustarda
Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Unikalne australijskie życie morskie
Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the spotted stingaree.

Diving With… Sheree Marris
PT Hirschfield chats with author and media personality Sheree Marris about bridging gaps between the ocean and the public, plus her latest book on octopus.

Kącik Konserwatorski
The efforts of Sea Shepherd Australia’s Shark Defence Campaign to protect Australia’s shark population.

Divers Alert Network
Opona DAN team recount an incident that showcases the challenges in diagnosing decompression illness.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two
Don Silcock develops a ‘lust for rust’ when he visit the wreck- diving Mecca of Bikini Atoll.

Octopus – underwater wonders
Sheree Marris focuses on these masters of disguise, mimics and escape artists — unlike anything in the animal kingdom, octopus are the ocean’s ultimate enigma, showcasing an extraordinary diversity that defies the imagination.

Nowa Zelandia
Maria Kuster explains why the New Zealand Fiordland is so special to her – and invites guest Gene Denton to give his own take on this unique destination.

Test dodatkowy
Adrian Stacey took the Kraken KR-S160 strobes on his assignment to the Philippines to rate and review their performance.

@adefrutos63 #askmark Jak sobie radzisz z kolejnymi nurkowaniami, skoro ostatnie było bardzo stresujące z powodu braku powietrza? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Jak sobie radzisz z kolejnymi nurkowaniami, skoro ostatnie było bardzo stresujące z powodu braku powietrza?
#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver
Link do witryny Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz

W tym tygodniu w podcaście przewodnicy nurkowania Professional Dive na Filipinach znaleźli się w tarapatach po doniesieniach, że niektórzy przyjmują zapłatę za grawerowanie nazw w koralowcach, co skłoniło władze do czterokrotnego zwiększenia nagrody pieniężnej za wszelkie informacje o winowajcach. LL cool J niedawno powiedział Guardianowi, że rekin anamatroniczny w Deep Blue Sea prawie go utopił. A były nurek marynarki wojennej postanowił jako pierwszy przepłynąć kanał La Manche, leżąc na plecach.

W tym tygodniu w podcaście przewodnicy nurkowania Professional Dive na Filipinach znaleźli się w tarapatach po doniesieniach, że niektórzy przyjmują zapłatę za grawerowanie nazw w koralowcach, co skłoniło władze do czterokrotnego zwiększenia nagrody pieniężnej za wszelkie informacje o winowajcach. LL cool J niedawno powiedział Guardianowi, że rekin anamatroniczny w Deep Blue Sea prawie go utopił. A były nurek marynarki wojennej postanowił jako pierwszy przepłynąć kanał La Manche, leżąc na plecach.



