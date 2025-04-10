Subskrypcje czasopism
Scuba Diver ANZ, wydanie 80, już dostępne

Scuba Diver ANZ, wydanie 80, już dostępne

Kliknij tutaj, aby uzyskać najnowsze informacje Wydanie Scuba Diver ANZ

Podsumowanie wiadomości
Dr Sylvia Earle announced as PADI Emeritus AmbassaDiver, Don Silcock becomes SEACAM Ambassador, and the new inductees to the Scuba Diving Hall of Fame are announced.

Australia
Talia Greis checks out one of the most-exciting shore dives in the greater Sydney region – Shark Point.

Divers Alert Network
To clear up any confusion divers may have about patent foramen ovale (PFO), Douglas Ebersole MD shares how he explains the condition to patients.

Filipiny
John Magee heads to Malpascua in the Philippines, a destination renowned for thresher shark encounters, but which offers so much more for visiting divers.

Sri Lanka
Jayne Jenkins heads to the island of Sri Lanka to experience the diving off the east coast, as well as dip into the rich cultural heritage and tradition on land.

Medyczne pytania i odpowiedzi DAN Europe
The Divers Alert Network team discuss diving in contact lenses, and dealing with low iron levels.

Unikalne australijskie życie morskie

Closer look at the southern sand octopus.

Diving With… Vanessa Torres Macho PT Hirschfield chats with underwater photographer, scuba instructor, tech diver, business owner and expedition leader Vanessa Torres Macho about her expansive expertise beneath the surface and topside.

Następne pokolenie
We showcase the achievements of Grace Westgarth.

TECH: Closed-circuit rebreathers
Don Silcock explains why he is going down the route of CCR, and discusses how a familiarization session with two units ended up with a rather expensive purchase – and the promise of more adventures to come.

Australia, part two
Nigel Marsh continues his tour of the Gold Coast, this time focusing his attention on the southern portion of this divers’ paradise.

Nasz naukowiec zajmujący się podwodnym światem

Pablo Fuenzalida extols the virtues of being the 2024 Our World-Underwater Scholar, and recounts some of his experiences so far.

Co nowego
DynamicNord’s RF-40 open-heel fins, the SUEX VR series of scooters, the SeaLife Sea Dragon Duo 6000 colour boost underwater photo/video light, and the Garmin Descent G2 wristwatch diver computer.

Test dodatkowy
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI wrist-mounted dive computer.

Najświeższe Odcinek podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Jak działają zawory Twinset podczas nurkowania | Ćwiczenia zamykania zaworów i wskazówki dotyczące izolatorów #nurkowanie #askmark #twinset Nie wiesz, jak używać zaworów twinset lub jak prawidłowo wykonać ćwiczenie zamykania zaworów? Nie jesteś sam. W tym odcinku AskMark Mark wyjaśnia, jak działają zawory w podwójnych butlach, w tym jak bezpiecznie je otwierać i zamykać, jak działają zawory izolacyjne i dlaczego ćwiczenia z zaworami (znane również jako ćwiczenia z wyłączaniem lub V-Drills) są tak ważne przy diagnozowaniu nieszczelności podczas nurkowań technicznych i rekreacyjnych. Mark dzieli się również wskazówkami dotyczącymi pamięci mięśniowej potrzebnej do sięgnięcia do lewego i prawego słupka, logiką „najpierw izolator" kontra „ostatni izolator" oraz tym, jak zapobiegać nadmiernemu dokręcaniu lub niebezpiecznemu ustawieniu zaworu. Ten przewodnik jest idealny dla nurków przechodzących na twinset, nurków sidemount ciekawych konfiguracji manifoldów, a także dla każdego, kto chce poprawić swoje umiejętności zarządzania gazem.

Jak działają zawory w cylindrach dwucylindrowych? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark Cześć Mark. Czy mógłbyś zrobić filmik o tym, jak radzić sobie z zaworami i kolektorem w dwucylindrowych silnikach. Trudno zapamiętać, w którą stronę otwierać zawory i łatwo się pomylić, szczególnie w sytuacjach awaryjnych. Dzięki
#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver

15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM Kod promocyjny: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join

ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia od wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Jak działają zawory Twinset w nurkowaniu | Wyjaśnienie ćwiczeń wyłączania i wskazówek dotyczących izolatorów

Jak długo powietrze wystarcza w zbiorniku do nurkowania? Ważne wskazówki dotyczące bezpieczeństwa, które powinieneś znać #nurkowanie #askmark #butladoscubatank Czy zastanawiałeś się kiedyś, jak długo można przechowywać powietrze w butli do nurkowania, zanim ulegnie zepsuciu? To jedno z najczęściej zadawanych pytań przez nurków, zwłaszcza tych, którzy nie nurkują regularnie. W tym filmie dokładnie odpowiadam na pytanie, jak długo można oddychać powietrzem w butli nurkowej, zanim trzeba ją będzie opróżnić lub wymienić. Wyjaśniam również, dlaczego jakość powietrza może się z czasem pogorszyć, jaką rolę odgrywają wilgoć i zanieczyszczenia oraz dlaczego właściwe przechowywanie (np. trzymanie butli w pozycji pionowej) ma takie znaczenie. Rozmawiamy również o napełnianiu butli nitroksem i o tym, jak sklepy nurkowe radzą sobie z usuwaniem powietrza przed uzupełnieniem go mieszanką gazów.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, świetny film, uwielbiam Twoje treści. Niedawno oddałem butlę do testu hydrostatycznego. Była napełniona powietrzem. Jak długo można trzymać powietrze w butli przed użyciem? Czy w sklepie nurkowym można spuścić powietrze i napełnić ją nitroksem?
#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join

ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia od wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Jak długo powietrze utrzymuje się w zbiorniku do nurkowania? Ważne wskazówki dotyczące bezpieczeństwa, które powinieneś znać

Najlepsze pokazy nurkowe w 2025 roku, których nie możesz przegapić | Kalendarz globalnych wydarzeń nurkowych #nurkowanie #pokaznurkowy #podróżenurkowe Szukasz najlepszych pokazów nurkowych, w których możesz wziąć udział w 2025 roku? Oto Twój kompletny globalny przewodnik. W tym filmie Mark przedstawia comiesięczny przegląd najważniejszych targów i wydarzeń poświęconych nurkowaniu na całym świecie, w tym DEMA, GO Diving, ADEX, Scuba Show, MIDE i innych. Niezależnie od tego, czy planujesz spotkać się z producentami sprzętu, przetestować najnowszą technologię nurkową, zarezerwować wyprawę nurkową, czy nawiązać kontakty z profesjonalistami w dziedzinie nurkowania i fotografami podwodnymi, ten film przedstawia, co oferuje każde wydarzenie. Oto Twój kalendarz targów nurkowych, od wielkich międzynarodowych wystaw, takich jak Boot Düsseldorf i EUDI, po regionalne targi w Wielkiej Brytanii, Australii i Azji Południowo-Wschodniej.

18–26 STYCZNIA: Boot Düsseldorf (Międzynarodowe Targi Łodzi)
1–2 LUTEGO: Duikvaker
21–23 LUTEGO: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21–23 LUTEGO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malezja
1–2 MARCA: GO Diving Show (Brytyjskie Targi Nurkowe)
15–16 MARCA: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28–30 MARCA: Mediterranean Diving Show
4–6 KWIETNIA: Azja Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAJA: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAJA – 1 CZERWCA: Scuba Show
13-15 CZERWCA: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 WRZEŚNIA: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 PAŹDZIERNIKA: Diving Talks
11-14 LISTOPADA: DEMA Show

Pełna lista pokazów nurkowych z linkami:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 STYCZNIA: Boot Düsseldorf (Międzynarodowe Targi Łodzi)
1-2 LUTEGO: Duikvaker
21-23 LUTEGO: Europejskie Targi Nurkowe (EUDI)
21-23 LUTEGO: Targi Diving Resort Travel (DRT), Malezja
1-2 MARCA: GO Diving Show (brytyjskie targi nurkowe)
15-16 MARCA: Festiwal Oceaniczny ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARCA: Mediterranean Diving Show
4-6 KWIETNIA: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAJA: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAJA – 1 CZERWCA: Pokaz nurkowania
13-15 CZERWCA: Międzynarodowe Targi Nurkowe w Malezji (MIDE)
6-7 WRZEŚNIA: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 PAŹDZIERNIKA: Wykłady o nurkowaniu
11-14 LISTOPADA: Wystawa DEMA

#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join

ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia od wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.
00: Wprowadzenie 00
01:35 Reklama Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Morze Śródziemne
07:34 ADEX
08:21 Wskaźnik TDE
08:51 Pokaz nurkowania
09:36 ŚRODEK
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Rozmowy o nurkowaniu
11:58 ODMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Najlepsze pokazy nurkowania w 2025 roku, których nie możesz przegapić | Kalendarz globalnych wydarzeń nurkowych

