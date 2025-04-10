Scuba Diver ANZ, wydanie 80, już dostępne

Dr Sylvia Earle announced as PADI Emeritus AmbassaDiver, Don Silcock becomes SEACAM Ambassador, and the new inductees to the Scuba Diving Hall of Fame are announced.

Australia

Talia Greis checks out one of the most-exciting shore dives in the greater Sydney region – Shark Point.

Divers Alert Network

To clear up any confusion divers may have about patent foramen ovale (PFO), Douglas Ebersole MD shares how he explains the condition to patients.

Filipiny

John Magee heads to Malpascua in the Philippines, a destination renowned for thresher shark encounters, but which offers so much more for visiting divers.

Sri Lanka

Jayne Jenkins heads to the island of Sri Lanka to experience the diving off the east coast, as well as dip into the rich cultural heritage and tradition on land.

Medyczne pytania i odpowiedzi DAN Europe

The Divers Alert Network team discuss diving in contact lenses, and dealing with low iron levels.

Unikalne australijskie życie morskie

Closer look at the southern sand octopus.

Diving With… Vanessa Torres Macho PT Hirschfield chats with underwater photographer, scuba instructor, tech diver, business owner and expedition leader Vanessa Torres Macho about her expansive expertise beneath the surface and topside.

Następne pokolenie

We showcase the achievements of Grace Westgarth.

TECH: Closed-circuit rebreathers

Don Silcock explains why he is going down the route of CCR, and discusses how a familiarization session with two units ended up with a rather expensive purchase – and the promise of more adventures to come.

Australia, part two

Nigel Marsh continues his tour of the Gold Coast, this time focusing his attention on the southern portion of this divers’ paradise.

Nasz naukowiec zajmujący się podwodnym światem

Pablo Fuenzalida extols the virtues of being the 2024 Our World-Underwater Scholar, and recounts some of his experiences so far.

Co nowego

DynamicNord’s RF-40 open-heel fins, the SUEX VR series of scooters, the SeaLife Sea Dragon Duo 6000 colour boost underwater photo/video light, and the Garmin Descent G2 wristwatch diver computer.

Test dodatkowy

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Scubapro Luna 2.0 AI wrist-mounted dive computer.