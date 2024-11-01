Największe źródło informacji online dla płetwonurków
Szukaj
Zamknij to pole wyszukiwania.

UPY & DPG photo contests both now open

Obserwuj Divernet w Google News
Zapisz się do naszego cotygodniowego biuletynu
Overall winning shot from last year's UPY Alex Dawson (UPY)
Overall winning shot from last year's Underwater Photographer of the Year Alex Dawson (UPY)

Two major underwater imagery contests launch at the start of November – the UK-based Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) 2025 and, from across the Atlantic, the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2024, which places more store on big prizes and includes videography.

The UPY contest, which emphasises prestige and feedback, is open for entries from now until 4 January. “UPY is the most important contest for underwater photographers, and is always packed with astonishing images being revealed for the first time,” says chair of the judges Alex Mustard. 

“2025 marks 60 years since Phil Smith was first awarded the title Underwater Photographer of the Year. Today the contest is truly international, with winning images coming from across the globe. Our last three overall winners were taken under ice in the Arctic Ocean, in the tannin-stained waters of the Amazon River, and at night close to the Equator in the Maldives. 

logo UPY

“The contest is open to all styles of fotografia podwodna; pictures taken in flooded mines to swimming pools have been awarded previously.”

A new addition is a Coral Reefs category, reflecting the habitat with arguably “the most colourful and highest concentrations of life on our planet, yet also existing on the knife-edge of the climate crisis”. 

The other 12 categories are Wide Angle, Macro, Wrecks, Behaviour, Portrait, Black & White, Compact, Up & Coming and three British Waters sections, for Wide Angle, Macro and Living Together, along with Save Our Seas Foundation Marine Conservation.

The contest incorporates a bespoke results system, providing feedback to the photographers on how far through the contest every image has progressed, so that all entrants benefit from taking part. Detailed judges’ comments are also posted with the winning entries.

The judging panel consists as usual of photographers Mustard, Peter Rowlands and Tobias Friedrich, and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London’s Mayfair.

Entry fees are £20, £35 or £45 for up to three, 10 or or 20 images respectively across the categories (except Marine Conservation, which is free for up to five entries). Find details of how to enter here,

DPG Masters underwater imaging competition

DPG Masters Wide Angle winner 2023 (Suliman Alatiqi)
DPG Masters overall winner for 2023 was Suliman Alatiqi (DPG Masters)

Meanwhile the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2024 has also opened for entries from underwater photographers and videographers at all levels – with a fund of dive-wakacje and camera-gear prizes worth more than US $80,000.

Entrants in this contest can compete in nine categories: Traditional, Macro, Wide Angle, Over-Under, Conservation, Blackwater, Portfolio, Compact and Short Film.

The image-maker behind the top entry among the category winners will now be crowned DPG Grand Master 2024 (the award was previously for “Best Of Show”). This person wins both the top trip and top equipment prizes.

DPG Masters logo

“The total prize pool is the largest we’ve had, with incredible dive-trips and imaging equipment up for grabs,” say competition organisers Joe Tepper and Ian Bongso-Seldrup. “And our record nine categories give amateurs and pros alike an opportunity to win, no matter their speciality or camera system. 

“We’re also thrilled to bestow a new title on the overall winner – DPG Grand Master – and we have no doubt that our judges will have a tough time choosing him or her from all the talented entrants.”

For eagle-eyed divers who thought a photograph other than the one shown above had been the 2023 outright winner, that's because Marco Gargiulo turned out not to have complied with the competition rules. His image was later zdyskwalifikowany and the award rescinded, with Suliman Alatiqi and Życzyć dobrze stepping into the breach.

As a result of this incident, for the latest competition DPG (DivePhotoGuide) has appointed a chair of the jury to join the judges in “scrutinising images more carefully than ever”.

As before, 15% of entry proceeds will be donated to marine-conservation efforts. Entries cost US $10 (£7.80) per image or video, and the competition closes for entries on 31 December, with full details on the DPG Masters 2024 strona.

Również w Divernet: Ujęcie szkieletu wieloryba pod lodem przynosi triumf UPY, UPY świętuje 10-lecie konkursu fotograficznego, Pasażer zdobywa złoto w DPG Masters, Zwycięzcy Planet Ocean: Tides Are Change

Najświeższe Odcinek podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Jak sobie radzisz z kolejnymi nurkowaniami, skoro ostatnie było bardzo stresujące z powodu braku powietrza? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKI Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci cały niezbędny sprzęt. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Jak sobie radzisz z kolejnymi nurkowaniami, skoro ostatnie było bardzo stresujące z powodu braku powietrza?
#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver
LINKI

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Jak wrócić do wody po nieudanym nurkowaniu? #AskMark #scuba

Link do witryny Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Witryna internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Witryna internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Witryna internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Witryna internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci wszystkie niezbędne akcesoria. Rozważ skorzystanie z powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia nurkowego. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania. 00:00 Wprowadzenie 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Rozpakowywanie 03:51 Specyfikacje 09:40 Recenzja

Link do strony internetowej Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.
00: Wprowadzenie 00
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Rozpakowywanie
03:51 Specyfikacje
09:40 Recenzja

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Recenzja latarki OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch #Unboxing #Recenzja

W tym tygodniu w podcaście przewodnicy nurkowania Professional Dive na Filipinach znaleźli się w tarapatach po doniesieniach, że niektórzy przyjmują zapłatę za grawerowanie nazw w koralowcach, co skłoniło władze do czterokrotnego zwiększenia nagrody pieniężnej za wszelkie informacje o winowajcach. LL cool J niedawno powiedział Guardianowi, że rekin anamatroniczny w Deep Blue Sea prawie go utopił. A były nurek marynarki wojennej postanowił jako pierwszy przepłynąć kanał La Manche, leżąc na plecach. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby uzyskać wszystkie niezbędne rzeczy. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

W tym tygodniu w podcaście przewodnicy nurkowania Professional Dive na Filipinach znaleźli się w tarapatach po doniesieniach, że niektórzy przyjmują zapłatę za grawerowanie nazw w koralowcach, co skłoniło władze do czterokrotnego zwiększenia nagrody pieniężnej za wszelkie informacje o winowajcach. LL cool J niedawno powiedział Guardianowi, że rekin anamatroniczny w Deep Blue Sea prawie go utopił. A były nurek marynarki wojennej postanowił jako pierwszy przepłynąć kanał La Manche, leżąc na plecach.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Przewodnicy otrzymali wynagrodzenie za graffiti Coral #nurkowanie #aktualności #podcast

Załaduj więcej... Zapisz się!

BĄDŹMY W KONTAKCIE!

Otrzymuj cotygodniowe podsumowanie wszystkich wiadomości i artykułów Divernet Maska do nurkowania
Nie spamujemy! Przeczytaj nasze Polityka prywatności więcej informacji.

Zapisz się!
Powiadamiaj o
gość

0 Komentarze
Najczęściej zagłosowano
Najnowszy Starsze
Informacje zwrotne w linii
Wyświetl wszystkie komentarze
ostatnie komentarze
Steve Farrar: Czarna Flota Bena Franklina
Bud sprzedaje: Statki widma Wielkich Jezior, część 2
K. Stearns: Wakatobi rozszerza ochronę raf koralowych
Nurkowanie Orki: 10 najlepszych wskazówek dotyczących fotografii podwodnej
John Dryden: Wstrząs Lusitanii
Ostatnie wiadomości
Wpływowy nurek jaskiniowy Bill Gavin nie żyje Wpływowy nurek jaskiniowy Bill Gavin nie żyje
„One Dive Family” ustawia się pod sztandarem SDI „One Dive Family” ustawia się pod sztandarem SDI
NIE WIERZ OCZOM NIE WIERZ OCZOM
Egipski statek mieszkalny tonie na głębokim południu Egipski statek mieszkalny tonie na głębokim południu
Rybak wrzucił martwego nurka z powrotem do morza Rybak wrzucił martwego nurka z powrotem do morza
Trener regionalny zmarł po błędzie respiratora Trener regionalny zmarł po błędzie respiratora

Skontaktuj się z nami!

Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube

Nieprzypisane zdjęcia znajdujące się na tej stronie są objęte prawami autorskimi fotografa.
Skontaktuj się z Magazynem DIVER .

Copyright 2024 Rok Media Limited, Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone.

0
Chciałbym, aby twoje myśli, proszę o komentarz.x