Subskrypcje czasopism
Usuń reklamy za 3 GBP/miesiąc
Zaloguj

Numer 99 Scuba Diver już dostępny!

Śledź nas w Google News
Zapisz się do naszego cotygodniowego biuletynu
Nurek

Kliknij tutaj Numer Scuba Diver 99

Za przeczytanie najnowszych informacji pobierana jest teraz niewielka miesięczna opłata cyfrowy Nurek magazyn, ale mamy bezpłatny 30-dniowy okres próbny na rejestrację w najnowszej wersji cyfrowy problem.

Alternatywnie możesz przeczytać cyfrowy czasopisma z problem 98 i poprzednie za darmo, po prostu odwiedzając Zbieranie danych analitycznych o stronach internetowych lub aplikacjach (aby sprawdzić, czy strona działa poprawnie lub które sekcje strony są najbardziej atrakcyjne dla odwiedzających)..

Lub idź do sklepu nurkowego i kup   skopiuj za darmo.

Podsumowanie wiadomości

Theo James and Stephen Fry target bottom-trawling, marine-life habitat placed off Lancing, and Sir David Attenborough discusses a scary moment with a diving helmet.

Medyczne pytania i odpowiedzi DAN Europe

Eksperci Divers Alert Network omawiają ryzyko wystąpienia malarii i jej zapobieganie.

Malediwy, część druga

Editorial Director Mark Evans continues his voyage on the MY White Pearl, and finally gets to see a whale shark on scuba after decades of missing out.

Q&A with Peter Hughes

We chat to diving pioneer and industry legend Peter Hughes, about his long career in the diving world, his influence on the development of liveaboards, and his efforts to help protect our watery planet.

Scotland, part one

Dean Martin joins Monty Halls for his inaugural Celtic Dagger Expedition up into the wilds of Scotland to explore the origins of the British Commandos.

Divers Alert Network

A detailed explanation of how DAN Europe deals with diver accidents.

Indonezja, część druga

Scuba Diver Deutschland editor Daniel Brinckmann takes his epic 1,250km Pearls of Banda and Misool journey aboard luxurious three-master Amira to its conclusion in southern Raja Ampat.

Filipiny

A cleaning station off the Philippine island of Negros is one of the three best places in the world to observe Pacific thresher sharks (Alopias pelagicus) at close range, as Daniel Brinckmann explains.

Meksyk

Walt Stearns reckons that Mexico’s remote Isla Revillagigedo is one of the best places in the world to dive with and interact with giant oceanic manta rays.

TECH: Bell boys

The ship’s bell has long been the trophy of desire among wreck divers. Leigh Bishop is one man with a number to his own credit, and here he looks into the origin of the ship’s bell as well as the drive divers have to find the ultimate prize.

Co nowego

New products coming to market, including apres divewear from DynamicNord, a teal colourway of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 suchy skafander, Mares Power Plana LT płetwy, SeaLife Sea Dragon Mini 1200 and 1600 dive lights, Mares Force X maska, and DynamicNord’s RB-10 rock boots..

Test dodatkowy

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature-rich OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light.

Rozważania Monty’ego

Monty Halls talks about his latest expedition, Celtic Dagger, which traced the history of the Commandos..

Najświeższe Odcinek podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Zaktualizowany Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Cześć! Uczę się o konfiguracji sidemount i ciężko mi znaleźć jasny przykład, jak zamontować butle. Wiem, że szkolenie to obejmie ten temat, ale muszę wiedzieć, co ze sobą zabrać, zanim zacznę zajęcia. W mojej okolicy nie ma dobrego sklepu ze sprzętem do jazdy na sidemount. Czy możesz pokazać, jak montuje się zbiorniki boczne i zbiorniki dekompresyjne/sceniczne? Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową, aby uzyskać więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, których warto przestrzegać 🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Strona internetowa: https://divernet.com/ Strona internetowa: https://godivingshow.com/ Strona internetowa: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 W sprawie zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ O magazynie Scuba Diver. Witamy w magazynie Scuba Diver! Pasjonujemy się wszystkim, co wiąże się ze światem podwodnym. Jako bezpłatny magazyn dystrybuowany w Europie, Australii i Nowej Zelandii oraz Ameryce Północnej przedstawiamy najświeższe informacje ze świata nurkowania: od niesamowitych miejsc do nurkowania i uczciwych recenzji sprzętu po porady ekspertów, wiadomości i inspirujące podwodne historie. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś doświadczonym nurkiem, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją przygodę z nurkowaniem, nasze treści mają na celu zapewnienie Ci dostępu do informacji, inspiracji i gotowości do kolejnego nurkowania. Wejdź, poznaj i pozostań w kontakcie ze światem nurkowania razem z nami! Dołącz do nas i przeżyj niezapomnianą przygodę! W przypadku zapytań biznesowych prosimy o skorzystanie z poniższych danych kontaktowych: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Uwielbiasz nurkowanie? Zapisz się już dziś, aby otrzymywać porady dotyczące podróży nurkowych, recenzje sprzętu, porady dotyczące nurkowania, epickie nurkowania, wiadomości o nurkowaniu i podwodne opowieści!

@jaketarren
#askmark Cześć! Uczę się o sidemount i mam problem ze znalezieniem jasnego przykładu, jak uzbrajać zbiorniki. Wiem, że będzie to omówione na szkoleniu, ale muszę wiedzieć, co kupić, zanim pójdę na kurs, nie ma dobrego sklepu sidemount w mojej okolicy.

Czy możesz pokazać, jak montuje się zbiorniki boczne i zbiorniki dekompresyjne/sceniczne?

Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową, aby uzyskać więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/

✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, które warto śledzić

🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Pozostań z nami w kontakcie.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Wątki: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadirmag

Strona internetowa: https://divernet.com/
Strona internetowa: https://godivingshow.com/
Strona internetowa: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 W przypadku zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O magazynie Scuba Diver.

Witamy w magazynie Scuba Diver! Jesteśmy pasjonatami wszystkiego, co związane ze światem podwodnym. Jako bezpłatny magazyn dystrybuowany w Europie, Australii i Nowej Zelandii oraz Ameryce Północnej, dostarczamy Ci najnowsze informacje o nurkowaniu, od epickich miejsc nurkowych i uczciwych recenzji sprzętu po porady ekspertów, wiadomości i inspirujące podwodne historie.

Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś doświadczonym nurkiem, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją podwodną podróż, nasze treści są zaprojektowane tak, aby informować Cię, inspirować i przygotowywać na kolejne nurkowanie. Wejdź, odkrywaj i bądź w kontakcie ze światem nurkowania z nami! Dołącz do nas i nigdy nie przegap przygody!

W przypadku pytań biznesowych prosimy o skorzystanie z poniższych danych kontaktowych:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Kochasz nurkowanie? Subskrybuj już teraz, aby otrzymywać wskazówki dotyczące podróży nurkowych, recenzje sprzętu, porady dotyczące nurkowania, epickie nurkowania, wiadomości o nurkowaniu i podwodne historie!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Jak zamontować butlę Sidemount?

Zaktualizowano Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Jak przymocować światło migające do mojego podwójnego lub pojedynczego cylindra, aby mój kumpel mógł mnie zobaczyć/znaleźć nawet przy słabej widoczności lub w nocy? Typowa smycz na tych rzeczach zawsze pozwala światłu padać w dół i je przesłaniać. Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową, aby uzyskać więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, które należy śledzić 🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Bądź z nami w kontakcie. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Strona internetowa: https://divernet.com/ Strona internetowa: https://godivingshow.com/ Strona internetowa: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 W sprawie zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ O magazynie Scuba Diver. Witamy w magazynie Scuba Diver! Pasjonujemy się wszystkim, co związane ze światem podwodnym. Jako bezpłatny magazyn dystrybuowany w Europie, Australii i Nowej Zelandii oraz Ameryce Północnej, przedstawiamy najnowsze informacje na temat nurkowania, od epickich miejsc docelowych podróży nurkowych i uczciwych recenzji sprzętu po porady ekspertów, wiadomości i inspirujące podwodne historie. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś doświadczonym nurkiem, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją podwodną przygodę, nasze treści mają na celu zapewnienie Ci informacji, inspiracji i gotowości na kolejne nurkowanie. Wejdź, poznaj i bądź w kontakcie ze światem nurkowania z nami! Dołącz do nas i nie przegap żadnej przygody! W przypadku zapytań biznesowych skorzystaj z poniższych danych kontaktowych: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Uwielbiasz nurkowanie? Subskrybuj już teraz, aby otrzymywać wskazówki dotyczące podróży nurkowych, recenzje sprzętu, porady dotyczące nurkowania, epickie nurkowania, wiadomości o nurkowaniu i podwodne historie! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Jak przymocować światło migające do mojego podwójnego lub pojedynczego cylindra, aby mój kumpel mógł mnie zobaczyć/znaleźć nawet przy słabej widoczności lub w nocy? Typowa smycz na tych rzeczach zawsze pozwala, aby światło padało w dół i je przesłaniało.
Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową, aby uzyskać więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/

✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, które warto śledzić

🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Pozostań z nami w kontakcie.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Wątki: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadirmag

Strona internetowa: https://divernet.com/
Strona internetowa: https://godivingshow.com/
Strona internetowa: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 W przypadku zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O magazynie Scuba Diver.

Witamy w magazynie Scuba Diver! Jesteśmy pasjonatami wszystkiego, co związane ze światem podwodnym. Jako bezpłatny magazyn dystrybuowany w Europie, Australii i Nowej Zelandii oraz Ameryce Północnej, dostarczamy Ci najnowsze informacje o nurkowaniu, od epickich miejsc nurkowych i uczciwych recenzji sprzętu po porady ekspertów, wiadomości i inspirujące podwodne historie.

Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś doświadczonym nurkiem, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją podwodną podróż, nasze treści są zaprojektowane tak, aby informować Cię, inspirować i przygotowywać na kolejne nurkowanie. Wejdź, odkrywaj i bądź w kontakcie ze światem nurkowania z nami! Dołącz do nas i nigdy nie przegap przygody!

W przypadku pytań biznesowych prosimy o skorzystanie z poniższych danych kontaktowych:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Kochasz nurkowanie? Subskrybuj już teraz, aby otrzymywać wskazówki dotyczące podróży nurkowych, recenzje sprzętu, porady dotyczące nurkowania, epickie nurkowania, wiadomości o nurkowaniu i podwodne historie!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Jak mogę przymocować do siebie migającą lampę stroboskopową, aby mój kumpel mógł mnie zobaczyć? #askmark #nurkowanie

Zaktualizowany Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Sprawdź Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM Kod użycia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ZAKUPY SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aktualności dotyczące nurkowania, Podwodna fotografia, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby uzyskać wszystkie niezbędne akcesoria. Rozważ skorzystanie z powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia nurkowego ani rekomendacji każdego producenta. Wszystkie treści, w tym tekst, grafiki, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani spełnienia szczególnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

Odwiedź stronę internetową ośrodka Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver

15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM Kod promocyjny: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join

ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia od wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Czy to najlepsze centrum nurkowe w historii? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Subskrybuj

BĄDŹMY W KONTAKCIE!

Otrzymuj cotygodniowe podsumowanie wszystkich wiadomości i artykułów Divernet Maska do nurkowania
Nie spamujemy! Przeczytaj nasze Politykę prywatności więcej informacji.
Subskrybuj
Powiadamiaj o
gość

0 Komentarze
Najczęściej zagłosowano
Najnowszy Starsze
Informacje zwrotne w linii
Wyświetl wszystkie komentarze
ostatnie komentarze
Marcelo: Trump ułaskawia nurków skazanych za wypuszczenie rekinów
stóg: 100 NAJLEPSZYCH NURKOWAŃ WRAKOWYCH W Wielkiej Brytanii
ron: Orki zapraszają ludzi na lunch i dzielą się masażami
Pani Terry: Nurek z wszystkich kontynentów pobił rekord o tydzień
Shawne Moran: Reakcja DAN na awarie
Ostatnie wiadomości
Nastolatek uprawiający freediving zmarł w Hiszpanii Nastolatek uprawiający freediving zmarł w Hiszpanii
Przybicie piątki w PADI po studiach nurkowych Przybicie piątki w PADI po studiach nurkowych
Rozpoczyna się festiwal freedivingu w Kornwalii Rozpoczyna się festiwal freedivingu w Kornwalii
Kultowy dziób krążownika z czasów II wojny światowej znaleziony na Wyspach Salomona Kultowy dziób krążownika z czasów II wojny światowej znaleziony na Wyspach Salomona
Policja na Bahamach aresztowała parę po wypadku z udziałem łodzi motorowej Policja na Bahamach aresztowała parę po wypadku z udziałem łodzi motorowej 
Angielskie koniki morskie pojawiają się tłumnie Angielskie koniki morskie pojawiają się tłumnie
Kontakt z nami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Wątki Tiktok
Nieprzypisane zdjęcia znajdujące się na tej stronie są objęte prawami autorskimi fotografa.
Skontaktuj się z Magazynem DIVER .
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Wątki Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rok Media Limited, Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone.
Subskrypcje w prezencie
Subskrybuj za 3 £/miesiąc