Subskrypcje czasopism
Usuń reklamy za 3 GBP/miesiąc
Zaloguj

Groundtruth + PADI pitch submersible Unda drybags

Śledź nas w Google News
Zapisz się do naszego cotygodniowego biuletynu
The Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag is made from recycled plastics
The Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag is made from recycled plastics

Travel-gear manufacturer Groundtruth has linked up with diver training agency PADI to market a range of three submersible bags named Unda (Latin for ‘wave’).

The standard drybag, priced at £285, is claimed to be a “future-focused travel companion” that puts ocean and environmental protection to the fore.

Called the Unda 25-litre Roll-Top Dry Backpack, it incorporates a standalone 20-litre Day Tote insert for carrying essentials.

The main bag has a two-way closure system, two exterior water-bottle pockets, a front airtight zipped pocket and a bungee-cord front cage system. Like the other bags in the Unda range, it comes in ocean green and deep black.

Day Tote insert in the 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag
Day Tote insert in the 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag
Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag
Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag

The 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag, with its £76 price-tag, has a neoprene front zip pocket and, at the side, a system for attaching additional items featuring two D-rings. The shoulder-strap is adjustable.

Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag
Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry Bag

Completing the range is the Unda 1-litre Cross Body Dry Sling. This has an airtight zipped opening with an IP67 rating, meaning that it remains waterproof when submerged in up to 1m of water for at least half an hour. With adjustable strap and external D-ring, this small bag is priced at £73. 

Unda 1-litre Cross Body Dry Sling
Unda 1-litre Cross Body Dry Sling

Groundtruth was formed by a trio of investigative documentary film-makers, sisters Georgia, Sophia and Nina Scott.

The materials used to make their bags are produced from 100% recycled plastic waste, including ghost-fishing nets, post-consumer nylon and plastic bottles, and Groundtruth’s patent-pending GT-OCO-CO2 hardware range, made from recycled plastics and captured CO2 emisji.

“Ghost-fishing nets account for over 50% of all plastic waste in our oceans, causing irreversible damage to global marine ecosystems,” says CEO Georgia Scott. “By combining our expertise in innovative design with PADI’s dedication to ocean conservation, we aim to make a significant positive impact through the repurposing of these harmful plastics.”

Zgodnie z PADI na całym świecie‘s growth & marketing VP Lisa Mincklin, the agency’s partnership with Groundtruth has “revolutionised the way that divers can carry around their essentials while elevating their commitment to protecting the place they love. It’s truly a product line designed by divers, for divers,” she says.

UNDA bags can be ordered through the Podstawowa prawda strona.

Również w Divernet: PADI HANDS SYLVIA EARLE A NEW ROLE, PADI WPROWADZA ŚWIADOMĄ SPECJALNOŚĆ EKO-TURYSTYCZNĄnurkowie „mogą teraz odwrócić przypływ tworzyw sztucznych”PADI AWARE PRZEKAZUJE 500 XNUMX dolarów w formie grantów dla centrum misyjnego

Najświeższe Odcinek podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark, świetny film, uwielbiam Twoje treści. Niedawno oddałem butlę do testu hydrostatycznego. Była napełniona powietrzem. Jak długo można trzymać powietrze w butli przed użyciem? Czy w sklepie nurkowym można spuścić powietrze i napełnić ją nitroksem? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci wszystkie niezbędne rzeczy. Rozważ skorzystanie z powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani określonych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

@timpell49
#AskMark Mark, świetny film, uwielbiam Twoje treści. Niedawno oddałem butlę do testu hydrostatycznego. Była napełniona powietrzem. Jak długo można trzymać powietrze w butli przed użyciem? Czy w sklepie nurkowym można spuścić powietrze i napełnić ją nitroksem?
#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join

ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia od wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Jak długo można trzymać powietrze w butli? #AskMark #nurkowanie

Pełna lista pokazów nurkowych z linkami: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18–26 STYCZNIA: Boot Düsseldorf (Międzynarodowe Targi Łodzi) 1–2 LUTEGO: Duikvaker 21–23 LUTEGO: European Dive Show (EUDI) 21–23 LUTEGO: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malezja 1–2 MARCA: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15–16 MARCA: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28–30 MARCA: Mediterranean Diving Show 4–6 KWIETNIA: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22–25 MAJA: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 31 MAJA – 1 CZERWCA: Scuba Show 13–15 CZERWCA: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 6-7 WRZEŚNIA: GO Diving ANZ Show 17-19 PAŹDZIERNIKA: Diving Talks 11-14 LISTOPADA: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci wszystkie niezbędne akcesoria. Rozważ skorzystanie z powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są dorozumiane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia nurkowego ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani określonych wymagań producentów sprzętu. 00:00 Wprowadzenie 01:35 Reklama Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 Scuba Show 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO Diving ANZ 11:09 Diving Talks 11:58 DEMA

Pełna lista pokazów nurkowych z linkami:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 STYCZNIA: Boot Düsseldorf (Międzynarodowe Targi Łodzi)
1-2 LUTEGO: Duikvaker
21-23 LUTEGO: Europejskie Targi Nurkowe (EUDI)
21-23 LUTEGO: Targi Diving Resort Travel (DRT), Malezja
1-2 MARCA: GO Diving Show (brytyjskie targi nurkowe)
15-16 MARCA: Festiwal Oceaniczny ADEX / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARCA: Mediterranean Diving Show
4-6 KWIETNIA: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAJA: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAJA – 1 CZERWCA: Pokaz nurkowania
13-15 CZERWCA: Międzynarodowe Targi Nurkowe w Malezji (MIDE)
6-7 WRZEŚNIA: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 PAŹDZIERNIKA: Wykłady o nurkowaniu
11-14 LISTOPADA: Wystawa DEMA

#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join

ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia od wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.
00: Wprowadzenie 00
01:35 Reklama Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Morze Śródziemne
07:34 ADEX
08:21 Wskaźnik TDE
08:51 Pokaz nurkowania
09:36 ŚRODEK
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Rozmowy o nurkowaniu
11:58 ODMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Nadchodzące pokazy nurkowania w 2025 roku #nurkowanie #pokazy nurkowe

Amerykański nurek Barrington Scott ustanowił zweryfikowany rekord Guinnessa w najszybszym czasie nurkowania na wszystkich siedmiu kontynentach. Rada Miasta Cartagena poinformowała, że ​​przygotowuje się do zaostrzenia dostępu do systemu Cueva del Agua (Jaskinia Wodna) w południowej Hiszpanii, po śmierci 37-letniej nurka, która miała tam miejsce 18 stycznia. A budowniczy podwodnego habitatu właśnie poszerzył rekord najdłuższego czasu spędzonego pod wodą. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ZAKUPY SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci cały niezbędny sprzęt. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

Amerykański nurek Barrington Scott ustanowił zweryfikowany rekord Guinnessa w najszybszym czasie nurkowania na wszystkich siedmiu kontynentach. Rada Miasta Cartagena poinformowała, że ​​przygotowuje się do zaostrzenia dostępu do systemu Cueva del Agua (Jaskinia Wodna) w południowej Hiszpanii, po śmierci 37-letniej nurka, która miała tam miejsce 18 stycznia. A budowniczy podwodnego habitatu właśnie poszerzył rekord najdłuższego czasu spędzonego pod wodą.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join

ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia od wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Jaskinia Spanish Cave zamknięta po wypadku śmiertelnym #nurkowanie #podcast #aktualności

Subskrybuj

BĄDŹMY W KONTAKCIE!

Otrzymuj cotygodniowe podsumowanie wszystkich wiadomości i artykułów Divernet Maska do nurkowania
Nie spamujemy! Przeczytaj nasze Politykę prywatności więcej informacji.
Subskrybuj
Powiadamiaj o
gość

0 Komentarze
Najczęściej zagłosowano
Najnowszy Starsze
Informacje zwrotne w linii
Wyświetl wszystkie komentarze
ostatnie komentarze
Gaby cortaberria: Irlandia zyskuje swoją pierwszą sztuczną rafę
reseraserf: 4 nurków zginęło po wciągnięciu do rury
Simon Walsh: Wymieranie koralowców na Karaibach
Aleksander Bas: Nowa firma przejmuje Scubaverse
Sara C. McDonald: Wymieranie koralowców na Karaibach
Ostatnie wiadomości
Dwóch rosyjskich nurków zginęło po oddzieleniu się na Filipinach Dwóch rosyjskich nurków zginęło po oddzieleniu się na Filipinach
DiveLogs prezentuje wielkoformatową książkę najlepszych miejsc do nurkowania na targach GO Diving Show DiveLogs prezentuje wielkoformatową książkę najlepszych miejsc do nurkowania na targach GO Diving Show
„Pierwsza udana akcja ratunkowa podczas nurkowania jaskiniowego” w Chinach „Pierwsza udana akcja ratunkowa podczas nurkowania jaskiniowego” w Chinach
BSAC zaprezentuje warsztaty, nagrody i działania oceaniczne na targach GO Diving Show BSAC zaprezentuje warsztaty, nagrody i działania oceaniczne na targach GO Diving Show
Wrak statku Endurance pokazuje swoje „prawdziwe oblicze” Wrak statku Endurance pokazuje swoje „prawdziwe oblicze”
Wygraj wycieczkę dla dwóch osób do Grenady na targi GO Diving Show Wygraj wycieczkę dla dwóch osób do Grenady na targi GO Diving Show
Kontakt z nami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Wątki
Nieprzypisane zdjęcia znajdujące się na tej stronie są objęte prawami autorskimi fotografa.
Skontaktuj się z Magazynem DIVER .
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Wątki
Copyright 2025 Rok Media Limited, Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone.
Subskrypcje w prezencie
Subskrybuj za 3 £/miesiąc