Największe źródło informacji online dla płetwonurków
Największe źródło informacji online dla płetwonurków
Szukaj
Zamknij to pole wyszukiwania.

How Mike’s raised £20,000 for Sea-Changers

Obserwuj Divernet w Google News
Zapisz się do naszego cotygodniowego biuletynu
Mike’s Dive Store in west London
Mike’s Dive Store in west London

Mike’s Dive Store, London’s biggest scuba-diving retail centre, signed up as one of the first partners for UK marine charity Sea-Changers in 2015 – and its steadfast financial contributions over those nine years have just hit the £20,000 mark. 

Not only does the store upload a share of its profits to Zmieniacze morza on a regular basis, but it actively encourages its customers to make their own individual donations too. 

“We chose Sea-Changers to be our charity of choice purely based on the enthusiasm of Helen and Rachel,” says Mike’s director Steve Brown, referring to Sea-Changers’ energetic co-founders Helen Webb and Rachel Lopata. 

The two scuba divers came up with the idea of a charity to channel the donations of divers and other sea-users to worthy marine-conservation causes in 2010. Mike’s, which is based in Chiswick in west London, became one of Sea-Changers’ first industry partners – and has stayed the course.

Zmieniacze morza Helen Webb (po lewej) i Rachel Lopata przy nowej fontannie na wybrzeżu Lincolnshire
Helen Webb (left) and Rachel Lopata with a coastal water fountain, one of many their work has enabled.

“Too often with charities nowadays, much of the money is squandered and does not actually reach the intended purpose or people,” says Brown. “Mike’s wanted to choose one where we felt people were genuinely involved, interested and made sure the money got to the intended purpose. 

“With Helen and Rachel we felt that was definitely the case. They should be proud of what they have done, especially while holding down other jobs.

All-round commitment

“It started off as 1% of profit but, in case there might not be enough profit, we changed it to an annual subscription, and now people can actually donate on the Zbieranie danych analitycznych o stronach internetowych lub aplikacjach (aby sprawdzić, czy strona działa poprawnie lub które sekcje strony są najbardziej atrakcyjne dla odwiedzających).. So from certain collections we give a percentage, and people can decide whether they want to add in a donation as well.”

Mike’s has maintained an all-round commitment to the environment that is reflected in its choice of packaging when dispatching dive-gear to customers.

“We were one of the first companies in the industry to use all-eco-friendly packaging,” says Brown. “All our orders go out in paper bags, even though it usually costs us twice or three times as much as plastic bags would. We made that switch years ago.”

Mike’s was early into replacing plastic packaging with paper
Mike’s was early into replacing plastic packaging with paper

One of Sea-Changers’ primary aims was to “enable businesses that care about the marine environment to make a difference”, and it aimed to make it easy for concerns such as Mike’s to channel funding to causes considered most deserving of help.

Since 2011, Sea-Changers says it has funded more than 320 UK grassroots marine-conservation projects, covering research, direct action and education to the tune of almost £400,000.

The recipients can range from small groups to well-known national charities, though Sea-Changers’ priority is to empower grassroots and community groups to take localised action that offers “a springboard for their growth”. 

logo
How Mike’s raised £20,000 for Sea-Changers 7
Mikes logo
How Mike’s raised £20,000 for Sea-Changers 8

The projects are required to address the root causes of UK marine-conservation threats and challenges, prevent or reduce negative impacts on coastal and marine environments and/or species and add to knowledge of the challenges. 

Jednym z przykładów jest Projekt Trawa Morska, which started up in 2013. The following year Sea-Changers was the first organisation to award it a grant. That £500 to fund a training-pack enabled it to diversify its education materials – and by 2022 it had an £800,000+ income and was expanding globally.

Quick to pay tribute

In King Charles III’s first Birthday Honours List last year Webb and Lopata were appointed MBE for their services to marine conservation. They were quick to pay tribute in turn to their dedicated volunteers, partners such as Mike’s, of which there are now 11, and all their other donors.

“We could not have achieved any of the marine conservation outcomes that we have without businesses like Mike’s helping us,” says Lopata.

Sklep nurkowy Mike'a
Inside Mike’s

Sklep nurkowy Mike'a was founded in the 1990s by the late Mike Calder. Steve Brown, who had started his diving career in the Red Sea and worked with him, bought the business from the family after Calder’s death in 2009 and it continues to sell scuba, freediving and snorkelling equipment from all the major brands. The operation also includes Mike's Dive Cameras.

Sklep nurkowy Mike'a
Sklep nurkowy Mike'a

Mike’s message to customers about Sea-Changers is to “dive in, support a project or simply spread the word – every little action helps protect the oceans we all treasure”.

Information about the latest round of Sea-Changers-funded projects can be found on the charity’s Zbieranie danych analitycznych o stronach internetowych lub aplikacjach (aby sprawdzić, czy strona działa poprawnie lub które sekcje strony są najbardziej atrakcyjne dla odwiedzających).. Direct donations to Sea-Changers can be made here.

Również w Divernet: MBES FOR DIVERS WHO BECAME SEA-CHANGERS, SEA-CHANGERS BACKS ‘WIN-WIN’ SOCIAL PROJECTS, MIKE’S RAISES MORE THAN £10K, SCUBA DIVERS HELP TO RAISE CASH FOR UK PROJECTS

Najświeższe Odcinek podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@ValTaylor7 #askMark Cześć Mark, jestem świeżo upieczonym nurkiem i mam za sobą 10 nurkowań (wszystkie na wypożyczonym sprzęcie) i podczas kilku nurkowań zablokowała mi się szczęka. Zdarza się to również czasami podczas długiego nurkowania z rurką, więc zastanawiam się, czy to przez ciężar drugiego stopnia, czy przez mniej wygodny ustnik. Jeśli to ustnik i dostanę dobry, który będzie mi dobrze pasował (jakieś rekomendacje?), czy centra nurkowe generalnie zmienią je, gdy wypożyczę sprzęt? Dzięki za wszelkie porady Val #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKI Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ŚLEDŹ NAS NA MEDIA SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWE FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci cały niezbędny sprzęt. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania. 2:00 Wprowadzenie 00:00 Pytanie 50:01 Odpowiedź

@ValTaylor7
#askMark Cześć Mark, jestem świeżo certyfikowanym nurkiem i mam za sobą 10 nurkowań (wszystkie na wypożyczonym sprzęcie) i podczas kilku nurkowań moja szczęka się zablokowała. Zdarza się to również czasami podczas długiego nurkowania z rurką, więc zastanawiam się, czy jest to spowodowane ciężarem drugiego stopnia, czy mniej wygodnym ustnikiem. Jeśli to ustnik i dostanę dobry, który dobrze do mnie pasuje (jakieś rekomendacje?), czy centra nurkowe generalnie je zmienią, gdy wypożyczę sprzęt? Dzięki za wszelkie porady
Val
#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver
LINKI

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.
00: Wprowadzenie 00
00:50 Pytanie
01:19 Odpowiedź

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zREM4MEQ5NkI0RDExOEYy

Jak zapobiegać zmęczeniu szczęki? #askmark #nurkowanie #nurkowanie

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark Podczas nurkowania z nadajnikiem AI i SPG, gdy nadajnik AI używa portu HP nad lewym ramieniem, tak aby znajdował się po tej samej stronie co komputer nurkowy, jak poprowadzić wąż SPG? Czy to problem, że wąż SPG wychodzi z prawego portu HP, ale nadal musi znajdować się na lewym udzie D-Ring? A może zalecałbyś umieszczenie komputera nurkowego na prawej ręce? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKI Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci cały niezbędny sprzęt. Rozważ skorzystanie z powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169
#askmark Podczas nurkowania z nadajnikiem AI i SPG, gdy nadajnik AI używa portu HP nad lewym ramieniem, tak aby znajdował się po tej samej stronie co komputer nurkowy, jak poprowadzić wąż SPG? Czy to problem, że wąż SPG wychodzi z prawego portu HP, ale nadal musi znajdować się na lewym udzie D-Ring? A może zalecałbyś umieszczenie komputera nurkowego na prawej ręce?
#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver
LINKI

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RTFEM0JFNjc4MDNBMzA5

Czy mogę zamontować nadajnik po drugiej stronie mojego komputera nurkowego? #AskMark @lyudmilbozadzhiev5169

W tym tygodniu w podcaście James Bond przekazał limitowaną edycję motocykli Królewskiej Narodowej Służby Wodnej (RNLI). Brytyjski Sub Aqua Club prosi nurków o przygotowanie się do czyszczenia oceanów we wrześniu. I najwyraźniej wszyscy jesteśmy sportowcami ekstremalnymi, ponieważ nurkowanie zajmuje pierwsze miejsce w rankingu sportów ekstremalnych, których ludzie chcieliby spróbować, ale nie sądzę, aby kiedykolwiek im się to udało https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/ https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11 https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-dodaje-wyświetlacze-amoled-do-serii-fenix-8-swojej-najbardziej-pojemnej-linii-smartwatchy-z-gps-premium-multisport-with-something-for-everyone/ https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aktualności nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci cały niezbędny sprzęt. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia nurkowego. Wszystkie treści, w tym tekst, grafiki, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

W tym tygodniu w podcaście James Bond przekazał motocykle w limitowanej edycji RNLI, British Sub Aqua Club prosi nurków o przygotowanie się do czyszczenia naszych oceanów we wrześniu. I najwyraźniej wszyscy jesteśmy ekstremalnymi sportowcami, ponieważ nurkowanie zajmuje pierwsze miejsce w rankingu sportów ekstremalnych, których ludzie chcieliby spróbować, ale nie sądzę, żeby kiedykolwiek mogli spróbować


https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/


https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11
https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/
https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black


Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNEUwNzhEMDZFMDNDQTM1

Nurkowanie zostało wybrane na nr 1 na liście sportów ekstremalnych #nurkowanie #aktualności #podcast

Załaduj więcej... Zapisz się!

BĄDŹMY W KONTAKCIE!

Otrzymuj cotygodniowe podsumowanie wszystkich wiadomości i artykułów Divernet Maska do nurkowania
Nie spamujemy! Przeczytaj nasze Polityka prywatności więcej informacji.

Zapisz się!
Powiadamiaj o
gość

0 Komentarze
Najczęściej zagłosowano
Najnowszy Starsze
Informacje zwrotne w linii
Wyświetl wszystkie komentarze
ostatnie komentarze
Jan Heagney: Jak działają przepisy dotyczące węży podwójnych Vintage? #askmark #scuba
ted: BSAC łączy siły z innymi organami zarządzającymi sportami wodnymi, aby walczyć o lepszą ochronę wód Wielkiej Brytanii
Jan Karol DAVIES: Ulga dla rekinów, Malediwy zmieniają zdanie w sprawie połowów na długich linach
Richard Rigby: Scuba wraca do zdrowia, ale liczba nurków „core” spada
Allan Carr: Colin Doeg: Odejście starszego męża stanu fotografii u/w
Ostatnie wiadomości
BSAC łączy siły z innymi organami zarządzającymi sportami wodnymi, aby walczyć o lepszą ochronę wód Wielkiej Brytanii BSAC łączy siły z innymi organami zarządzającymi sportami wodnymi, aby walczyć o lepszą ochronę wód Wielkiej Brytanii
Wyciąganie liny kończy się śmiercią nurka + zatopienie łodzi Wyciąganie liny kończy się śmiercią nurka + zatopienie łodzi
Jak nurkowie mogą wesprzeć Światowy Dzień Manty Jak nurkowie mogą wesprzeć Światowy Dzień Manty
Brytyjski nurek nadał imię pierwszemu karłowatemu konikowi piżmowemu Afryki Brytyjski nurek nadał imię pierwszemu karłowatemu konikowi piżmowemu Afryki
Rekord świata w nurkowaniu – na głębokość 45 m w ciepłej rurze Rekord świata w nurkowaniu – na głębokość 45 m w ciepłej rurze
Najnowsze wiadomości: Magazyn Scuba Diver przenosi się do Divernet! Najnowsze wiadomości: Magazyn Scuba Diver przenosi się do Divernet!

Skontaktuj się z nami!

Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube

Nieprzypisane zdjęcia znajdujące się na tej stronie są objęte prawami autorskimi fotografa.
Skontaktuj się z Magazynem DIVER dla szczegółów.

Copyright 2024 Rok Media Limited, Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone.

0
Chciałbym, aby twoje myśli, proszę o komentarz.x