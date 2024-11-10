Największe źródło informacji online dla płetwonurków
Locals’ 16-year fight pays off with MPA

Sargassum frogfish (Lorenzo Mittiga / Ocean Image Bank)
Sargassum frogfish in the mangroves (Lorenzo Mittiga / Ocean Image Bank)

After 16 years of campaigning, local communities in northern Puerto Rico have finally achieved their goal – creation of a new 200sq km+ Marine Protected Area (MPA).

The Underwater Gardens of Vega Baja & Manati consist of coastal coral reefs, mangroves and seagrass beds that are home to more than 14 endangered species – including the greater Caribbean manatee. 

The area also hosts small-scale fisheries and an ecotourism industry, and the communities hope that the move will allow its waters to remain a flourishing source of food and income for local families for generations.

(WCS © JP Zegarra)
Yellow snapper (WCS © JP Zegarra)

“This is a victory for the people,” said Ricardo Laureano of Vegabajeños Promoting Sustainable Environmental Development (VIDAS). “These ecosystems nourish us and sustain our quality of life. It took 16 years of hard work, starting in 2007, to get here. 

“Over the years, we rallied neighbours, knocked on doors and engaged local and national leaders to highlight the critical need to protect this reserve.”

Map of the Jardines MPA (WCS)
Map of the Underwater Gardens MPA off the north coast of Puerto Rico (WCS)

The conservation movement was led by a coalition of environmental groups spearheaded by VIDAS and supported by international partners such as the Towarzystwo Ochrony Przyrody (WCS), based at the Bronx Zoo in New York. 

Since 2018 WCS has worked with the Caribbean Biological Corridor (CBC), an intergovernmental platform covering Greater Antilles countries, to advance marine conservation in the region. 

The next step will be development of an MPA co-management plan: “Our dream is for Jardines to be co-managed by the people who know it best – the local communities,” said Mariela Declet-Perez, leader of Descendants United for Nature, Adaptation & Sustainability (DUNAS). 

(Lorenzo Mittiga : Ocean Image Bank)
Upside-down Cassiopea jellyfish (Lorenzo Mittiga / Ocean Image Bank)

“We aim to create co-management agreements that balance sustainable resource use, conservation, research and eco-tourism. This will take time, but we are committed to supporting VIDAS and our local partners to ensure long-term success.”

“To other coastal communities around the world, our message is clear: never stop fighting for your ecosystems,” says Laureano.

Również w Divernet: SPRAWA ZAMKNIĘTA? Ścisłe egzekwowanie prawa MPA przynosi korzyści obu stronom, BADANIE SOCORRO miało nadzieję uciszyć krytyków MPA, PARKI PAPIEROWE: „DWIE TRZECIE MPAS NIEEFEKTYWNE”, AZORES DECLARES EUROPE’S BIGGEST MPA NETWORK

