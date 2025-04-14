Subskrypcje czasopism
Usuń reklamy za 3 GBP/miesiąc
Zaloguj

Koniec pewnej ery – Anne Hasson ogłasza przejście na emeryturę z Aggressor Adventures

Śledź nas w Google News
Zapisz się do naszego cotygodniowego biuletynu
Anna Hasson

Anne Hasson’s 41-year career with Aggressor Adventures has spanned from pro and crew member aboard the original Agresor z Kajmanów scuba liveaboard to Vice President and Director of Marketing for the world-wide adventure podróżować firmy.

In April 2025, Hasson will retire from her work with Aggressor Adventures as she takes time to share her passion for underwater exploration and podróżować z rodziną i przyjaciółmi.

Hasson’s love of scuba diving and service in the podróżować industry began on 9 November 1984, when she joined her husband, Captain Wayne Hasson, on the first Aggressor charter exploring the Cayman Islands underwater realm. She has remained with the company for over 40 years, fostering its growth from one scuba vessel to a worldwide adventure company offering scuba diving, wildlife safaris, bird watching, river cruises, wildlife safaris and cultural and environmental tours.

Anna Hasson
Anne Hasson świętuje przejście na emeryturę

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hasson has been a trailblazer in the podróże nurkowe industry and in preserving natural wonders for future generations to experience. She is a 2010 Women Divers Hall of Fame inductee, board member for the Sea of Change Foundation and an SSI Platinum Pro5000 Diver. This September, she will be inducted into the prestigious International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands, back to where it all began.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Anne Hasson over the last 18 years. Her dedication and work ethic are the best I have ever seen in all my years in business, and I thank her for all that she has contributed to this company as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement of podróżować and leisure,” says Wayne Brown, Owner and CEO of Aggressor Adventures.

Jako wiceprezes Przygody agresoraHasson zarządzał działami rezerwacji, marketingu i reklamy, dbając o integralność i wizerunek marki oraz tożsamości korporacyjnej 41-letniej firmy. 

Anna Hasson
Koniec pewnej ery – Anne Hasson ogłasza zakończenie kariery w Aggressor Adventures 3
Najświeższe Odcinek podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Odwiedź stronę internetową ośrodka Wakatobi Resort: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM Kod promocyjny: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby uzyskać wszystkie niezbędne akcesoria. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są dorozumiane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia nurkowego ani rekomendacji każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani określonych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

Odwiedź stronę internetową ośrodka Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver

15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM Kod promocyjny: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join

ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia od wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Czy to najlepsze centrum nurkowe w historii? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Cześć, odnośnie DSMB. Nie jestem żadnym ekspertem i zazwyczaj robię to poprawnie. W ten weekend nurkowaliśmy przy bardzo silnym prądzie i prawie straciłem oddech podczas jego rozkładania (nadmuchałem ustami), bo trochę zaplątał się w mój regulator. Strasznie mnie to wystraszyło. Czy istnieje jakiś „mały cylinder”, który pozwala trzymać rewolwer w ustach i bezpieczniej go otworzyć? Nie próbowałem tego robić z moim LPI… ale zakładam, że też by się splątało. Dziękujemy Zapraszamy na naszą stronę internetową, gdzie znajdziesz więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, których warto przestrzegać 🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową kartę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Strona internetowa: https://divernet.com/ Strona internetowa: https://godivingshow.com/ Strona internetowa: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 W sprawie zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ O magazynie Scuba Diver. Witamy w magazynie Scuba Diver! Pasjonujemy się wszystkim, co wiąże się ze światem podwodnym. Jako bezpłatny magazyn dystrybuowany w Europie, Australii i Nowej Zelandii oraz Ameryce Północnej przedstawiamy najświeższe informacje ze świata nurkowania: od niesamowitych miejsc do nurkowania i uczciwych recenzji sprzętu po porady ekspertów, wiadomości i inspirujące podwodne historie. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś doświadczonym nurkiem, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją przygodę z nurkowaniem, nasze treści mają na celu zapewnienie Ci dostępu do informacji, inspiracji i gotowości do kolejnego nurkowania. Wejdź, poznaj i pozostań w kontakcie ze światem nurkowania razem z nami! Dołącz do nas i przeżyj niezapomnianą przygodę! W przypadku zapytań biznesowych prosimy o skorzystanie z poniższych danych kontaktowych: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Uwielbiasz nurkowanie? Zapisz się już dziś, aby otrzymywać porady dotyczące podróży nurkowych, recenzje sprzętu, porady dotyczące nurkowania, epickie nurkowania, wiadomości o nurkowaniu i podwodne opowieści!

@sennacher
#askmark Cześć, odnośnie DSMB. Nie jestem żadnym ekspertem i zazwyczaj rozkładam go prawidłowo. W ten weekend nurkowaliśmy w bardzo silnym prądzie i prawie straciłem oddech podczas rozkładania (nadmuchanie ustami), ponieważ trochę się zaplątał w moim reg. Strasznie się przestraszyłem. Czy jest jakiś „mały cylinder”, który pozwala mi trzymać mój reg w ustach i bezpieczniej go rozkładać? Nie próbowałem tego robić z moim LPI… ale zakładam, że też by się zaplątał.
Podziękowania
Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową, aby uzyskać więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/

✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, które warto śledzić

🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Pozostań z nami w kontakcie.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Wątki: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadirmag

Strona internetowa: https://divernet.com/
Strona internetowa: https://godivingshow.com/
Strona internetowa: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 W przypadku zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O magazynie Scuba Diver.

Witamy w magazynie Scuba Diver! Jesteśmy pasjonatami wszystkiego, co związane ze światem podwodnym. Jako bezpłatny magazyn dystrybuowany w Europie, Australii i Nowej Zelandii oraz Ameryce Północnej, dostarczamy Ci najnowsze informacje o nurkowaniu, od epickich miejsc nurkowych i uczciwych recenzji sprzętu po porady ekspertów, wiadomości i inspirujące podwodne historie.

Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś doświadczonym nurkiem, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją podwodną podróż, nasze treści są zaprojektowane tak, aby informować Cię, inspirować i przygotowywać na kolejne nurkowanie. Wejdź, odkrywaj i bądź w kontakcie ze światem nurkowania z nami! Dołącz do nas i nigdy nie przegap przygody!

W przypadku pytań biznesowych prosimy o skorzystanie z poniższych danych kontaktowych:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Kochasz nurkowanie? Subskrybuj już teraz, aby otrzymywać wskazówki dotyczące podróży nurkowych, recenzje sprzętu, porady dotyczące nurkowania, epickie nurkowania, wiadomości o nurkowaniu i podwodne historie!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Powiązane zwroty:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Czy istnieje łatwiejszy sposób wdrożenia dsMB?

Jak działają zawory Twinset podczas nurkowania | Ćwiczenia zamykania zaworów i wskazówki dotyczące izolatorów #nurkowanie #askmark #twinset Nie wiesz, jak używać zaworów twinset lub jak prawidłowo wykonać ćwiczenie zamykania zaworów? Nie jesteś sam. W tym odcinku AskMark Mark wyjaśnia, jak działają zawory w podwójnych butlach, w tym jak bezpiecznie je otwierać i zamykać, jak działają zawory izolacyjne i dlaczego ćwiczenia z zaworami (znane również jako ćwiczenia z wyłączaniem lub V-Drills) są tak ważne przy diagnozowaniu nieszczelności podczas nurkowań technicznych i rekreacyjnych. Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową, aby uzyskać więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/ Mark dzieli się również wskazówkami dotyczącymi pamięci mięśniowej potrzebnej do sięgnięcia do lewego i prawego słupka, logiką „najpierw izolator” kontra „ostatni izolator” oraz tym, jak zapobiegać nadmiernemu dokręcaniu lub niebezpiecznemu ustawieniu zaworu. Ten przewodnik jest idealny dla nurków przechodzących na twinset, nurków sidemount ciekawych konfiguracji manifoldów, a także dla każdego, kto chce poprawić swoje umiejętności zarządzania gazem. Dajcie nam znać w komentarzach, jak Wasz instruktor uczył ćwiczeń na zaworach. Nie zapomnijcie zadawać pytań, używając hashtaga #AskMark, by zostać wyróżnionym w przyszłym filmie. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, które warto śledzić 🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE - Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania - Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii - Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci cały niezbędny sprzęt. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Witryna internetowa: https://divernet.com/ 📩 W przypadku zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== Zastrzeżenie: Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są dorozumiane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia nurkowego. Zawartość tego filmu, łącznie z tekstem, grafiką, obrazami i informacjami, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

Jak działają zawory w cylindrach dwucylindrowych? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark Cześć Mark. Czy mógłbyś zrobić filmik o tym, jak radzić sobie z zaworami i kolektorem w dwucylindrowych silnikach. Trudno zapamiętać, w którą stronę otwierać zawory i łatwo się pomylić, szczególnie w sytuacjach awaryjnych. Dzięki
#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver

15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM Kod promocyjny: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join

ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia od wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Jak działają zawory Twinset w nurkowaniu | Wyjaśnienie ćwiczeń wyłączania i wskazówek dotyczących izolatorów

Subskrybuj

BĄDŹMY W KONTAKCIE!

Otrzymuj cotygodniowe podsumowanie wszystkich wiadomości i artykułów Divernet Maska do nurkowania
Nie spamujemy! Przeczytaj nasze Politykę prywatności więcej informacji.
Subskrybuj
Powiadamiaj o
gość

0 Komentarze
Najczęściej zagłosowano
Najnowszy Starsze
Informacje zwrotne w linii
Wyświetl wszystkie komentarze
ostatnie komentarze
Platon Aleksjades: Doniesiono o cmentarzu podrzędnym z czasów II wojny światowej w pobliżu Tunezji
Gregg S: Przedstawiamy Shearwater Peregrine TX: najlepszy komputer nurkowy zintegrowany z powietrzem
James Adams: Próba poszukiwacza skarbów dotycząca ratowania płytkiego wraku została odrzucona
Dave Nurek: Poczuj się jak członek rodziny królewskiej w Marsa Nakari
Trish: Hal Watts: Odejście pana Scuby
Ostatnie wiadomości
Koniec pewnej ery – Anne Hasson ogłasza przejście na emeryturę z Aggressor Adventures Koniec pewnej ery – Anne Hasson ogłasza przejście na emeryturę z Aggressor Adventures
Więcej pożarów łodzi nurkowych nęka Tajlandię Więcej pożarów łodzi nurkowych nęka Tajlandię
Projekt koralowy ReefSeed mile widziany na Malediwach Projekt koralowy ReefSeed mile widziany na Malediwach
Nurkowie ukarani grzywną za dręczenie żółwia w Malezji Nurkowie ukarani grzywną za dręczenie żółwia w Malezji
Nurkowie pozostawieni na morzu rozważają podjęcie działań w związku z zaniedbaniem Nurkowie pozostawieni na morzu rozważają podjęcie działań w związku z zaniedbaniem
Soft Magic Descending trafia w gusta sędziów-nurków Soft Magic Descending trafia w gusta sędziów-nurków
Kontakt z nami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Wątki Tiktok
Nieprzypisane zdjęcia znajdujące się na tej stronie są objęte prawami autorskimi fotografa.
Skontaktuj się z Magazynem DIVER .
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Wątki Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rok Media Limited, Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone.
Subskrypcje w prezencie
Subskrybuj za 3 £/miesiąc