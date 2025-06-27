Subskrypcje czasopism
Damages clash follows 14yr-old’s dive-boat prop injuries

Gili Trawangan (Jorge Láscar)

A Discover Scuba Diving session during which a 14-year-old boy sustained injuries from a boat propeller has set Indonesia’s biggest dive operator at loggerheads with the youngster’s parents.

The incident occurred on 23 May, when Blue Marlin Dive Gili Trawangan, a PADI 5* dive resort off the north-west coast of Lombok, took Indian holiday-maker Aaryan Pathania out to sample diving at a site called Turtle Heaven. 

The teenager was at all times under the direct supervision of his instructor, according to Blue Marlin Dive.

“During surface repositioning, and despite the instructor’s immediate efforts to guide and pull Aaryan away from the vessel, prevailing surface conditions contributed to Aaryan coming into incidental contact with the boat,” the resort’s legal representative Satiya Wirawan has explained in correspondence with the Pathania family.

This contact resulted in lacerations to Aaryan’s lower leg and abrasions to both feet, injuries later described by Blue Marlin Dive as minor. 

After carrying out an internal inquiry, the dive resort denies allegations of operational negligence and breach of applicable safety standards made by Aaryan’s father. Manish Pathania says that witnesses had been aware of the dive-boat engine running while divers were in the water, and that the driver had consequently been negligent. 

“It is common practice to momentarily run the engine on a boat to keep it from hitting the reef,” says Wirawan. “After the engine is turned off, the propeller rotates for a while before stopping completely. 

“The superficial nature of the cuts clearly prove the engine and propeller were not running at the time of the incident. If they were, the injuries would have been far worse.”

A teenager sustained leg injuries on Gili Trawangan (Kambui)
Gili Trawangan (Kambui)

First aid had been administered at the scene, before Aaryan was taken to a medical facility on Lombok for the wounds to be cleaned and sutured. Offered the chance to have him taken to an “international-standard hospital”, Wirawan says that the family had preferred the nearby clinic so that they could get back to Gili Trawangan with least disruption to their travel plans. 

Blue Marlin Dive had covered all medical and travel expenses and incidentals up to the family’s departure, and its offer of an overnight stay on Gili Trawangan to allow Aaryan’s wounds extra time to stabilise had been turned down. 

When the family had requested business-class upgrades on their flight back to India for all three members, because Aaryan required extra leg-room, Blue Marine had agreed to cover the cost of two of those upgrades. 

Obowiązek opieki

The Pathania family maintain that Blue Marlin Dive had a duty of care toward a minor under its supervision during an official PADI experience, and that it had lacked empathy in subsequent dealings and was trying to avoid accountability. 

They have now requested compensation of 3 million Indian rupees (about £25,500) to cover the cost of medical and psychological treatment, loss of school time and “pain, suffering and distress caused to Aaryan and our family”.

Manish Pathania claims that his son had needed more stitches than had been understood by the dive-centre, had temporarily developed lower back pain, remained anxious around water and had missed classes as the result of psychological distress. 

Blue Marlin Dive counters that it had already paid out almost 96 million Indonesian rupiahs (about £4,300) in its immediate response to the incident on a goodwill basis and without admission of liability, and that this constituted final settlement. 

No travel insurance claim had been declared at the time by the family, and Blue Marlin suggests that any further claim should be brought through their travel- or health-insurance provider.

‘Veiled attempt’

Describing the Pathanias’ demands as “a veiled attempt at extortion”, Wirawan says that the family refuses to accept that Aaryan’s injuries were limited to five “superficial lacerations” and that he had been expected to make a good recovery.

Nurkowanie w Blue Marlin was started in 1990 on Gili Trawangan by British diving instructor and technical diver Simon Liddiard who, with his wife Jane, owns Blue Marlin Dive UK.

The company now says that it is the largest dive operator in Indonesia, with locations not only on Gili Trawangan but on Gili Meno, Gili Air, Komodo, Senggigi Lombok and Kuta Lombok. The operation runs 12 dayboats and two liveaboards. 

