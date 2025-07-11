Subskrypcje czasopism
Usuń reklamy za 3 GBP/miesiąc
Zaloguj

Przybicie piątki w PADI po studiach nurkowych

Śledź nas w Google News
Zapisz się do naszego cotygodniowego biuletynu
Przybijanie piątek w PADI

PADI’s global membership outpaces competitors in terms of revenue, productivity and brand loyalty – that’s the conclusion of the 2025 Dive Industry Study conducted by independent researcher Boston Consulting Group (BCG). 

That membership consists of 128,000 dive professionals and 6,600 dive-centres, and BCG says that its research indicates that partnering with PADI leads to real business growth. The training agency was found to lead the industry in consumer trust, earning the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of any diver-training organisation. 

NPS is a measure of the willingness of customers to recommend a company’s products or services to friends and family. The BCG finding aligns with PADI’s own study, according to which 91% of new PADI Open Water Divers would recommend the brand.

PADI-exclusive dive-shops earned US $186,000 (£137,000) more in 2024 than non-PADI dive-centres, and reported 15-20% higher productivity, according to the report.

“These findings validate that the PADI brand, along with its training and marketing programmes, help dive-centres thrive,” said PADI Worldwide chief brand and membership officer Kristin Valette Wirth. “Being a PADI member is a profitable business strategy. 

“Through global awareness, best-in-class training and unmatched business and marketing tools, the PADI organisation helps members not only succeed but lead in their market.”

PADI has issued more than 30 million certifications
PADI has issued more than 30 million certifications

The training agency currently offers 94 courses in 27 languages and, as it nears its 60th anniversary in 2026, says it has issued more than 30 million certifications.

It was found to command 21 times more media exposure than any other diver-training agency, with a 90% global share of voice as well as 3.6 times the social followers of its nearest competitor, and four times the website traffic. Because of this, 75% of new divers recognise PADI before starting training, says Wirth.

The BCG study found that PADI members earnt more, were more productive and benefitted from customer-engagement boosts through tools and promotions such as PADI Adventures, PADI Club, the Refer-A-Friend Challenge and Wyzwanie Mistrza Nurkowania.

PADI also claims to have helped to mobilise 70+ million Ocean Torchbearers, granted more than $6 million in conservation grants, fuelled more than 350,000 local initiatives and to have advocated for more than 2,700 adopted dive-sites to gain Marine Protected Area status.

UNESCO backs DAN/PADI project

PADI diver working on a coral-reef survey
PADI diver working on a coral-reef survey

In other PADI news, the agency’s Ocean Literacy Project collaboration with Divers Alert Network (DAN) has been officially recognised as an “Ocean Decade Action” by UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.

It joins another programme, Ocean Literacy With All, as part of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

The DAN.PADI Ocean Literacy Project is an international educational initiative designed to raise awareness and empower younger generations to become stewards of the ocean. Through e-learning, science and storytelling, it aims to make knowledge of the ocean accessible and engaging. 

The programme features content developed by DAN Europe working with university professors and marine-science researchers. It is used by DAN and PADI instructors in schools, dive-centres and youth initiatives in both English and Italian, having been based on a successful initiative called Scuola D’Amare launched by an Italian PADI association.

The project is designed to encourage younger generations to become stewards of the ocean
The project is designed to encourage younger generations to become stewards of the ocean

Since 2019 the programme is said to have introduced more than 80,000 students to aspects of the Mediterranean Sea. Four core learning modules cover citizen science, plastic pollution, climate change and underwater archaeology. 

PADI says that the UNESCO endorsement will enable the Ocean Literacy Project to expand and embrace ocean education for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities. Access the programme here.

Również w Divernet: PADI współpracuje z producentami sprzętu w zakresie nowych trałów nurkowych, Nurkowanie na Fidżi stawką w wyzwaniu PADI Master, Czy nurkowie nie przegapią czegoś, słysząc nasze słabe sygnały ręczne?, Brytyjski instruktor nurkowania otrzymuje nagrodę za ratownictwo

Najświeższe Odcinek podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Zaktualizowany Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Cześć! Uczę się o konfiguracji sidemount i ciężko mi znaleźć jasny przykład, jak zamontować butle. Wiem, że szkolenie to obejmie ten temat, ale muszę wiedzieć, co ze sobą zabrać, zanim zacznę zajęcia. W mojej okolicy nie ma dobrego sklepu ze sprzętem do jazdy na sidemount. Czy możesz pokazać, jak montuje się zbiorniki boczne i zbiorniki dekompresyjne/sceniczne? Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową, aby uzyskać więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, których warto przestrzegać 🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Strona internetowa: https://divernet.com/ Strona internetowa: https://godivingshow.com/ Strona internetowa: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 W sprawie zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ O magazynie Scuba Diver. Witamy w magazynie Scuba Diver! Pasjonujemy się wszystkim, co wiąże się ze światem podwodnym. Jako bezpłatny magazyn dystrybuowany w Europie, Australii i Nowej Zelandii oraz Ameryce Północnej przedstawiamy najświeższe informacje ze świata nurkowania: od niesamowitych miejsc do nurkowania i uczciwych recenzji sprzętu po porady ekspertów, wiadomości i inspirujące podwodne historie. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś doświadczonym nurkiem, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją przygodę z nurkowaniem, nasze treści mają na celu zapewnienie Ci dostępu do informacji, inspiracji i gotowości do kolejnego nurkowania. Wejdź, poznaj i pozostań w kontakcie ze światem nurkowania razem z nami! Dołącz do nas i przeżyj niezapomnianą przygodę! W przypadku zapytań biznesowych prosimy o skorzystanie z poniższych danych kontaktowych: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Uwielbiasz nurkowanie? Zapisz się już dziś, aby otrzymywać porady dotyczące podróży nurkowych, recenzje sprzętu, porady dotyczące nurkowania, epickie nurkowania, wiadomości o nurkowaniu i podwodne opowieści!

@jaketarren
#askmark Cześć! Uczę się o sidemount i mam problem ze znalezieniem jasnego przykładu, jak uzbrajać zbiorniki. Wiem, że będzie to omówione na szkoleniu, ale muszę wiedzieć, co kupić, zanim pójdę na kurs, nie ma dobrego sklepu sidemount w mojej okolicy.

Czy możesz pokazać, jak montuje się zbiorniki boczne i zbiorniki dekompresyjne/sceniczne?

Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową, aby uzyskać więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/

✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, które warto śledzić

🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Pozostań z nami w kontakcie.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Wątki: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadirmag

Strona internetowa: https://divernet.com/
Strona internetowa: https://godivingshow.com/
Strona internetowa: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 W przypadku zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O magazynie Scuba Diver.

Witamy w magazynie Scuba Diver! Jesteśmy pasjonatami wszystkiego, co związane ze światem podwodnym. Jako bezpłatny magazyn dystrybuowany w Europie, Australii i Nowej Zelandii oraz Ameryce Północnej, dostarczamy Ci najnowsze informacje o nurkowaniu, od epickich miejsc nurkowych i uczciwych recenzji sprzętu po porady ekspertów, wiadomości i inspirujące podwodne historie.

Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś doświadczonym nurkiem, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją podwodną podróż, nasze treści są zaprojektowane tak, aby informować Cię, inspirować i przygotowywać na kolejne nurkowanie. Wejdź, odkrywaj i bądź w kontakcie ze światem nurkowania z nami! Dołącz do nas i nigdy nie przegap przygody!

W przypadku pytań biznesowych prosimy o skorzystanie z poniższych danych kontaktowych:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Kochasz nurkowanie? Subskrybuj już teraz, aby otrzymywać wskazówki dotyczące podróży nurkowych, recenzje sprzętu, porady dotyczące nurkowania, epickie nurkowania, wiadomości o nurkowaniu i podwodne historie!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Jak zamontować butlę Sidemount?

Zaktualizowano Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Jak przymocować światło migające do mojego podwójnego lub pojedynczego cylindra, aby mój kumpel mógł mnie zobaczyć/znaleźć nawet przy słabej widoczności lub w nocy? Typowa smycz na tych rzeczach zawsze pozwala światłu padać w dół i je przesłaniać. Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową, aby uzyskać więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, które należy śledzić 🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Bądź z nami w kontakcie. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Strona internetowa: https://divernet.com/ Strona internetowa: https://godivingshow.com/ Strona internetowa: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 W sprawie zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ O magazynie Scuba Diver. Witamy w magazynie Scuba Diver! Pasjonujemy się wszystkim, co związane ze światem podwodnym. Jako bezpłatny magazyn dystrybuowany w Europie, Australii i Nowej Zelandii oraz Ameryce Północnej, przedstawiamy najnowsze informacje na temat nurkowania, od epickich miejsc docelowych podróży nurkowych i uczciwych recenzji sprzętu po porady ekspertów, wiadomości i inspirujące podwodne historie. Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś doświadczonym nurkiem, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją podwodną przygodę, nasze treści mają na celu zapewnienie Ci informacji, inspiracji i gotowości na kolejne nurkowanie. Wejdź, poznaj i bądź w kontakcie ze światem nurkowania z nami! Dołącz do nas i nie przegap żadnej przygody! W przypadku zapytań biznesowych skorzystaj z poniższych danych kontaktowych: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Uwielbiasz nurkowanie? Subskrybuj już teraz, aby otrzymywać wskazówki dotyczące podróży nurkowych, recenzje sprzętu, porady dotyczące nurkowania, epickie nurkowania, wiadomości o nurkowaniu i podwodne historie! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Jak przymocować światło migające do mojego podwójnego lub pojedynczego cylindra, aby mój kumpel mógł mnie zobaczyć/znaleźć nawet przy słabej widoczności lub w nocy? Typowa smycz na tych rzeczach zawsze pozwala, aby światło padało w dół i je przesłaniało.
Odwiedź naszą stronę internetową, aby uzyskać więcej wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografii podwodnej, wskazówek i porad oraz relacji z podróży: https://divernet.com/

✅ Ważne linki partnerskie, które warto śledzić

🔗 Otrzymaj 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM! Użyj kodu: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Kup sprzęt do nurkowania tutaj:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Pozostań z nami w kontakcie.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Wątki: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadirmag

Strona internetowa: https://divernet.com/
Strona internetowa: https://godivingshow.com/
Strona internetowa: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 W przypadku zapytań biznesowych: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Proponowane filmy dla Ciebie:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O magazynie Scuba Diver.

Witamy w magazynie Scuba Diver! Jesteśmy pasjonatami wszystkiego, co związane ze światem podwodnym. Jako bezpłatny magazyn dystrybuowany w Europie, Australii i Nowej Zelandii oraz Ameryce Północnej, dostarczamy Ci najnowsze informacje o nurkowaniu, od epickich miejsc nurkowych i uczciwych recenzji sprzętu po porady ekspertów, wiadomości i inspirujące podwodne historie.

Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś doświadczonym nurkiem, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją podwodną podróż, nasze treści są zaprojektowane tak, aby informować Cię, inspirować i przygotowywać na kolejne nurkowanie. Wejdź, odkrywaj i bądź w kontakcie ze światem nurkowania z nami! Dołącz do nas i nigdy nie przegap przygody!

W przypadku pytań biznesowych prosimy o skorzystanie z poniższych danych kontaktowych:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Kochasz nurkowanie? Subskrybuj już teraz, aby otrzymywać wskazówki dotyczące podróży nurkowych, recenzje sprzętu, porady dotyczące nurkowania, epickie nurkowania, wiadomości o nurkowaniu i podwodne historie!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Jak mogę przymocować do siebie migającą lampę stroboskopową, aby mój kumpel mógł mnie zobaczyć? #askmark #nurkowanie

Zaktualizowany Gear Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Sprawdź Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM Kod użycia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ZAKUPY SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Aktualności dotyczące nurkowania, Podwodna fotografia, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby uzyskać wszystkie niezbędne akcesoria. Rozważ skorzystanie z powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia nurkowego ani rekomendacji każdego producenta. Wszystkie treści, w tym tekst, grafiki, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani spełnienia szczególnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

Odwiedź stronę internetową ośrodka Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver

15% zniżki na międzynarodową ofertę eSIM Kod promocyjny: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join

ZAKUP SPRZĘTU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA ani rekomendacji dla każdego producenta. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, służą wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępują szkolenia od wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania ani konkretnych wymagań producentów sprzętu.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Czy to najlepsze centrum nurkowe w historii? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Subskrybuj

BĄDŹMY W KONTAKCIE!

Otrzymuj cotygodniowe podsumowanie wszystkich wiadomości i artykułów Divernet Maska do nurkowania
Nie spamujemy! Przeczytaj nasze Politykę prywatności więcej informacji.
Subskrybuj
Powiadamiaj o
gość

0 Komentarze
Najczęściej zagłosowano
Najnowszy Starsze
Informacje zwrotne w linii
Wyświetl wszystkie komentarze
ostatnie komentarze
stóg: 100 NAJLEPSZYCH NURKOWAŃ WRAKOWYCH W Wielkiej Brytanii
ron: Orki zapraszają ludzi na lunch i dzielą się masażami
Pani Terry: Nurek z wszystkich kontynentów pobił rekord o tydzień
Shawne Moran: Reakcja DAN na awarie
Robert Watts: Nurek z wszystkich kontynentów pobił rekord o tydzień
Ostatnie wiadomości
Przybicie piątki w PADI po studiach nurkowych Przybicie piątki w PADI po studiach nurkowych
Rozpoczyna się festiwal freedivingu w Kornwalii Rozpoczyna się festiwal freedivingu w Kornwalii
Kultowy dziób krążownika z czasów II wojny światowej znaleziony na Wyspach Salomona Kultowy dziób krążownika z czasów II wojny światowej znaleziony na Wyspach Salomona
Policja na Bahamach aresztowała parę po wypadku z udziałem łodzi motorowej Policja na Bahamach aresztowała parę po wypadku z udziałem łodzi motorowej 
Angielskie koniki morskie pojawiają się tłumnie Angielskie koniki morskie pojawiają się tłumnie
Brytyjski instruktor nurkowania otrzymuje nagrodę za ratownictwo Brytyjski instruktor nurkowania otrzymuje nagrodę za ratownictwo 
Kontakt z nami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Wątki Tiktok
Nieprzypisane zdjęcia znajdujące się na tej stronie są objęte prawami autorskimi fotografa.
Skontaktuj się z Magazynem DIVER .
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Wątki Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rok Media Limited, Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone.
Subskrypcje w prezencie
Subskrybuj za 3 £/miesiąc