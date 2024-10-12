Największe źródło informacji online dla płetwonurków
Największe źródło informacji online dla płetwonurków
Szukaj
Zamknij to pole wyszukiwania.

Dive-team solve Dorset Pin Wreck mystery

Obserwuj Divernet w Google News
Zapisz się do naszego cotygodniowego biuletynu
Bolts in situ on Pin Wreck (BU Maritime Archaeology)
Bolts in situ on Pin Wreck (BU Maritime Archaeology)

For the 34 years since it was discovered by scuba divers, a vessel sunk off the Dorset coast has been referred to only as the “Pin Wreck” – but now the 27m-deep mystery boat has been identified as an Admiralty mooring lighter built in 1866 and lost 37 years later.

Found off St Albans Head south-west of Swanage in 1990, the 24m metal-sheathed timber vessel had been named after the hundreds of yellow metal bolts surrounding it on the seabed. The wreck included a steam-driven capstan with boiler at the stern, along with Admiralty mooring buoys, chain and anchors.

St Alban's Head (Bermicourt)
St Alban’s Head (Bermicourt)

Zespół z Archeologia morska Uniwersytetu w Bournemouth has been working on the puzzle since 2019, after being shown objects recovered from the site by diver Nigel Bryant in the 1990s. These included a pulley block attached to a ceramic fragment marked “Portsmouth Dockyard”. 

After diving the wreck themselves, the archaeologists concluded that it was likely to be a mooring lighter, a vessel that would have been towed by a tug. 

Capstan (BU Maritime Archaeology)
The capstan, with wheel beneath it (BU Maritime Archaeology)
Boiler that powered the capstan (BU Maritime Archaeology)
The boiler that powered the capstan (BU Maritime Archaeology)

“These mooring lighters were designed by the Admiralty to lay and cover the heavy moorings needed to support the changing 19th-century Navy,” say the team. “They were also used in salvage and the early days of diving, highlighted by the diver’s boot found on the site in the 1990s and contemporary images of ship salvage.”

Anchor (BU Maritime Archaeology)
Anchor (BU Maritime Archaeology)

In the National Archives the team found plans of two identical Portsmouth Dockyard Yard Craft lighters named YC5 i YC8 that seemed to fit the bill – but they could find no record of either having been lost. 

Now, however, they have found a report in the Shipping Gazette of 11 September, 1903 that a mooring lighter sank off St Albans Head in rough weather while being towed from Portsmouth to Portland. The 30 men onboard had all been transferred safely to the tug. 

A further archived reference confirmed the lost lighter to be YC8, which is thought to have been used to help salvage HMS Eurydice off the Isle of Wight in 1878. The loss of the corvette had been one of Britain’s worst peacetime naval disasters at the time.

A record of loss was later found for YC8’s haulage gear off St Alban’s Head in September, 1903.

YouTube
A dive around the Pin Wreck, now identified as YC8 (BU Maritime Archaeology)

The archaeologists have applied for YC8 to be designated a Protected Site. “This is a rare example of a type of service vessel which was essential for maintaining the operations of Britain’s ports in the 19th century, so it is vital that we preserve it,” said team-leader Prof Dave Parham of Bournemouth University Maritime Archaeology. 

“Its identity has remained a mystery for three decades but what we observed on our dive meant we could find the clues that could reveal the secrets of the wreck and understand how it ended up on the seabed. The materials the vessel is made from suggest a high-quality build, possibly linked to a Royal dockyard.”

Również w Divernet: 750-YEAR-OLD WRECK FOUND OFF DORSET – TIMBERS AND ALL, DORSET SHIPWRECK WITH WORDSWORTH LINKS PROTECTED, POLICE PROBE DAMAGE TO STAR-DIVE VALENTINE TANK, FAME AT LAST: POOLE WRECK MYSTERY SOLVED

Najświeższe Odcinek podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Jak sobie radzisz z kolejnymi nurkowaniami, skoro ostatnie było bardzo stresujące z powodu braku powietrza? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKI Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci cały niezbędny sprzęt. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Jak sobie radzisz z kolejnymi nurkowaniami, skoro ostatnie było bardzo stresujące z powodu braku powietrza?
#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver
LINKI

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Jak wrócić do wody po nieudanym nurkowaniu? #AskMark #scuba

Link do witryny Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Witryna internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Witryna internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Witryna internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Witryna internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci wszystkie niezbędne akcesoria. Rozważ skorzystanie z powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia nurkowego. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania. 00:00 Wprowadzenie 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Rozpakowywanie 03:51 Specyfikacje 09:40 Recenzja

Link do strony internetowej Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.
00: Wprowadzenie 00
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Rozpakowywanie
03:51 Specyfikacje
09:40 Recenzja

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Recenzja latarki OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch #Unboxing #Recenzja

W tym tygodniu w podcaście przewodnicy nurkowania Professional Dive na Filipinach znaleźli się w tarapatach po doniesieniach, że niektórzy przyjmują zapłatę za grawerowanie nazw w koralowcach, co skłoniło władze do czterokrotnego zwiększenia nagrody pieniężnej za wszelkie informacje o winowajcach. LL cool J niedawno powiedział Guardianowi, że rekin anamatroniczny w Deep Blue Sea prawie go utopił. A były nurek marynarki wojennej postanowił jako pierwszy przepłynąć kanał La Manche, leżąc na plecach. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby uzyskać wszystkie niezbędne rzeczy. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

W tym tygodniu w podcaście przewodnicy nurkowania Professional Dive na Filipinach znaleźli się w tarapatach po doniesieniach, że niektórzy przyjmują zapłatę za grawerowanie nazw w koralowcach, co skłoniło władze do czterokrotnego zwiększenia nagrody pieniężnej za wszelkie informacje o winowajcach. LL cool J niedawno powiedział Guardianowi, że rekin anamatroniczny w Deep Blue Sea prawie go utopił. A były nurek marynarki wojennej postanowił jako pierwszy przepłynąć kanał La Manche, leżąc na plecach.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Przewodnicy otrzymali wynagrodzenie za graffiti Coral #nurkowanie #aktualności #podcast

Załaduj więcej... Zapisz się!

BĄDŹMY W KONTAKCIE!

Otrzymuj cotygodniowe podsumowanie wszystkich wiadomości i artykułów Divernet Maska do nurkowania
Nie spamujemy! Przeczytaj nasze Polityka prywatności więcej informacji.

Zapisz się!
Powiadamiaj o
gość

0 Komentarze
Najczęściej zagłosowano
Najnowszy Starsze
Informacje zwrotne w linii
Wyświetl wszystkie komentarze
ostatnie komentarze
Neil: Samotna wyprawa nurka doprowadziła do odnalezienia wraku w Kornwalii
Patrick: Porównanie ulepszeń Garmin Mk3i / Mk2i
Raymond Spruance: Statek pasażerski SS United States stanie się największą na świecie sztuczną rafą koralową
Joann: Delfin w niewoli „wylany z kąpielą”
Inny Mark: Jak przedłużyć żywotność sprzętu do nurkowania
Ostatnie wiadomości
Samotna wyprawa nurka doprowadziła do odnalezienia wraku w Kornwalii Samotna wyprawa nurka doprowadziła do odnalezienia wraku w Kornwalii
Ogłoszono daty Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025 Ogłoszono daty Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025
Czarny nurek Tudorów w centrum uwagi podczas wykładów historycznych Czarny nurek Tudorów w centrum uwagi podczas wykładów historycznych
Nieprawidłowo usłyszany głos zmylił łowców wraków okrętów podwodnych HMS Trooper na 25 lat Nieprawidłowo usłyszany głos zmylił łowców wraków okrętów podwodnych HMS Trooper na 25 lat
Części ciała nurka znalezione w ciele rekina Części ciała nurka znalezione w ciele rekina
Monty Halls współpracuje z HX przy projekcie The Big Blue Bag Monty Halls współpracuje z HX przy projekcie The Big Blue Bag

Skontaktuj się z nami!

Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube

Nieprzypisane zdjęcia znajdujące się na tej stronie są objęte prawami autorskimi fotografa.
Skontaktuj się z Magazynem DIVER .

Copyright 2024 Rok Media Limited, Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone.

0
Chciałbym, aby twoje myśli, proszę o komentarz.x