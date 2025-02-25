Subskrypcje czasopism
Endurance shipwreck shows its ‘true colours’

A new appearance for the Endurance shipwreck (Voyis / FMHT)
A new appearance for the Endurance shipwreck (Voyis / FMHT)

A transformed image of the wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton's Wytrzymałość has been released by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) and Canadian company Voyis Imaging, with advanced optical technology applied to reveal the stern of the iconic Antarctic ship as if seen in air, though in reality it lies at a depth of 3km.

“Captured using the cutting-edge Voyis Observer Imaging System, this latest image provides an unparalleled view of the vessel and the seabed, revealing intricate details with clarity never seen before,” says the FMHT, which believes that the approach “sets a new benchmark for underwater archaeology and heritage preservation”.

Obraz Wytrzymałość had been released when the shipwreck was discovered in 2022 but the Voyis True Colour system is said to restore its natural hues and textures accurately, providing a more authentic representation of how wreck and seabed appear beneath the Weddell Sea.

The original image of Endurance (FMHT / National Geographic)
Part of the original image of Endurance (FMHT / National Geographic)

Colour-correction

The system uses AI to train a colour-correction model for the location and is claimed to be able to correct any distortions caused by underwater light absorption. By eliminating artificial lighting inconsistencies and improving image sharpness, fine details that might otherwise be obscured stand out, according to Voyis.

“This new image is a testament to the evolution of underwater exploration technology,” says FMHT’s chief operating officer Elena Lewendon. “The level of detail we can now see allows us to deepen our understanding of Wytrzymałość’s condition and better appreciate the remarkable state of preservation of this legendary vessel.”

Wytrzymałość was crushed by ice and sank in 1915, but was located 100 years after Shackleton’s death by the FMHT's Endurance22 expedition. One of the highlights was the image of the upright stern with the wheel and the ’Wytrzymałość’ lettering intact beneath the taffrail.

Więcej informacji na temat Wytrzymałość można znaleźć na FMHT i Wytrzymałość22 sites or on Divernet (poniżej).

Również w Divernet: VIVID ENDURANCE IMAGERY IN TWO-EXPEDITION DOCUMENTARY, QUEST FOR THE QUEST: LOST SHACKLETON BOAT FOUND, WYTRZYMAŁOŚĆ, KTÓRA NALEŻY OCHRONIĆ PRZED POŁOWNIKAMI SKARBÓW, Wrak statku Shackleton’s Endurance znaleziony w stanie nienaruszonym

