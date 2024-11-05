Największe źródło informacji online dla płetwonurków
Szukaj
Zamknij to pole wyszukiwania.

MAST steps in to save museum shipwreck items

Obserwuj Divernet w Google News
Zapisz się do naszego cotygodniowego biuletynu
Leather shoe and wooden last from the wreck of HMS Association, lost off the Isles of Scilly in 1707 (Lay’s Auctioneers)
Leather shoe and wooden last from the wreck of HMS Association, lost off the Isles of Scilly in 1707 (Lay’s Auctioneers)

A last-minute reprieve for half of the shipwreck treasures that had looked set to be dispersed into private collections at an auction in Cornwall from tomorrow (6 November) has been provided by UK charity the Maritime Archaeology Sea Trust (MAST). 

Sir Tim Smit’s sale of some 7,000 exhibits from the Charlestown Shipwreck Treasure Museum in St Austell had upset wreck divers among others, with the prospect of artefacts that had been recovered, declared to the Receiver of Wreck and often donated as items of national heritage passing out of sight into private hands for profit. 

Historic England had identified the collection as the largest and most important set of artefacts from shipwrecks in the UK, and MAST has now finalised a deal to save 514 of the items. All are related to Protected or Scheduled wrecks and a number of other key sites, and represents about 50% of the Charlestown collection of shipwreck artefacts.

Included are items from Royal Navy warships such as HMS Ramilli i HMS Stowarzyszenie as well as English and Dutch East India Company shipwrecks. The wider sale of other museum exhibits goes ahead as planned this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

MAST save: The museum contains some 7,000 items (SBC Property)
The museum contained some 7,000 items – about 1,000 recovered from wrecks (SBC Property)

​​MASZT has bought the items outright and plans to conduct a full conservation assessment once it has moved them to its Archaeological Centre in Poole. Because they now belong to a charity, they can no longer be sold on.

The trust says it is planning local and national opportunities to display the reprieved artefacts with museums around the country, supported by the National Museum of the Royal Navy and Chatham Historic Dockyard Trust.

Countless stories

MAST was set up in 2011 to champion maritime heritage in the UK through archaeological projects; to detect and deter unauthorised salvage; to influence official heritage management; and to educate the public on maritime heritage matters.

w sierpniu Divernet had reported that the Charlestown museum’s entire collection was likely to be dispersed if the property could not be sold as a going concern, and in late October Zatwierdzony that the artefacts would be going under the hammer. 

“I’m delighted and relieved in equal measure that MAST has been able to save this priceless collection that can tell countless stories of the history and archaeology of the Royal Navy and the development of global trade through the centuries,” said MAST CEO Jessica Berry.

Drewniana część rufy okrętu HMS Eagle, który rozbił się u wybrzeży wysp Scilly w 1707 r. (Lay's Auctioneers)
Timber stern section from HMS Eagle, wrecked off the Isles of Scilly in 1707 (Lay’s Auctioneers)

“MAST has now taken the collection out of private ownership, so its risk of being dispersed again has now gone forever.”

“We, at the Shipwreck Treasure Museum, are delighted that MAST is buying the artefacts from what are now protected wrecks, saving a unique collection for the nation,” said Smit, the museum-owner who had put it up for sale.

“It is especially pleasing as MAST is made up of members who themselves have dedicated so much of their lives to exploring our underwater heritage.”

Więcej szczegółów of lots in the Penzance and online auction can be found on the Lay’s Auctioneers site. The sale follows that by Lay’s today (5 November) of the shipwreck archive of Richard Larn, a private collection of books and artefacts belonging to one of the UK’s foremost wreck-divers and authors, who was also a co-founder of the museum. 


Również w Divernet: Tysiące przedmiotów z brytyjskich wraków statków trafia na sprzedaż, Strach przed zerwaniem w związku ze zbieraniem skarbów z wraków statków, Osuszające Muzeum Nurkowania potrzebuje wsparcia, Święto pionierów nurkowania wrakowego w Kornwalii

Najświeższe Odcinek podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Jak sobie radzisz z kolejnymi nurkowaniami, skoro ostatnie było bardzo stresujące z powodu braku powietrza? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKI Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci cały niezbędny sprzęt. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Jak sobie radzisz z kolejnymi nurkowaniami, skoro ostatnie było bardzo stresujące z powodu braku powietrza?
#scuba #nurkowanie #scubadiver
LINKI

Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Jak wrócić do wody po nieudanym nurkowaniu? #AskMark #scuba

Link do witryny Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Witryna internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Witryna internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Witryna internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Witryna internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby zapewnić Ci wszystkie niezbędne akcesoria. Rozważ skorzystanie z powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia nurkowego. Cała treść, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania. 00:00 Wprowadzenie 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Rozpakowywanie 03:51 Specyfikacje 09:40 Recenzja

Link do strony internetowej Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.
00: Wprowadzenie 00
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Rozpakowywanie
03:51 Specyfikacje
09:40 Recenzja

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Recenzja latarki OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch #Unboxing #Recenzja

W tym tygodniu w podcaście przewodnicy nurkowania Professional Dive na Filipinach znaleźli się w tarapatach po doniesieniach, że niektórzy przyjmują zapłatę za grawerowanie nazw w koralowcach, co skłoniło władze do czterokrotnego zwiększenia nagrody pieniężnej za wszelkie informacje o winowajcach. LL cool J niedawno powiedział Guardianowi, że rekin anamatroniczny w Deep Blue Sea prawie go utopił. A były nurek marynarki wojennej postanowił jako pierwszy przepłynąć kanał La Manche, leżąc na plecach. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości o nurkowaniu, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyne targi nurkowe w Wielkiej Brytanii Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Reklama w ramach naszych marek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ŚLEDŹ NAS W MEDIACH SPOŁECZNOŚCIOWYCH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com, aby uzyskać wszystkie niezbędne rzeczy. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego, aby wesprzeć kanał. Informacje w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarte w tym filmie, ma charakter wyłącznie ogólnoinformacyjny i nie zastępuje szkolenia u wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

W tym tygodniu w podcaście przewodnicy nurkowania Professional Dive na Filipinach znaleźli się w tarapatach po doniesieniach, że niektórzy przyjmują zapłatę za grawerowanie nazw w koralowcach, co skłoniło władze do czterokrotnego zwiększenia nagrody pieniężnej za wszelkie informacje o winowajcach. LL cool J niedawno powiedział Guardianowi, że rekin anamatroniczny w Deep Blue Sea prawie go utopił. A były nurek marynarki wojennej postanowił jako pierwszy przepłynąć kanał La Manche, leżąc na plecach.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Zostań fanem: https://www.scubadirmag.com/join
Zakup sprzętu: https://www.scubadirmag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NASZE STRONY INTERNETOWE

Strona internetowa: https://www.scubadirmag.com ➡️ Nurkowanie, Fotografia podwodna, Wskazówki i porady, Recenzje sprzętu do nurkowania
Strona internetowa: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Wiadomości nurkowe, fotografia podwodna, wskazówki i porady, relacje z podróży
Strona internetowa: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jedyny pokaz nurkowy w Wielkiej Brytanii
Strona internetowa: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ W celu reklamy w ramach naszych marek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
ŚLEDŹ NAS W SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadirmag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadirmag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadirmagazine

Współpracujemy z https://www.scuba.com i https://www.mikesdivestore.com w zakresie całego niezbędnego sprzętu. Rozważ użycie powyższego linku partnerskiego do wspierania kanału.

Informacje zawarte w tym filmie nie mają na celu ani nie są sugerowane jako substytut profesjonalnego szkolenia SCUBA. Cała zawartość, w tym tekst, grafika, obrazy i informacje, zawarta w tym filmie służy wyłącznie celom informacyjnym i nie zastępuje szkolenia prowadzonego przez wykwalifikowanego instruktora nurkowania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Przewodnicy otrzymali wynagrodzenie za graffiti Coral #nurkowanie #aktualności #podcast

Załaduj więcej... Zapisz się!

BĄDŹMY W KONTAKCIE!

Otrzymuj cotygodniowe podsumowanie wszystkich wiadomości i artykułów Divernet Maska do nurkowania
Nie spamujemy! Przeczytaj nasze Polityka prywatności więcej informacji.

Zapisz się!
Powiadamiaj o
gość

0 Komentarze
Najczęściej zagłosowano
Najnowszy Starsze
Informacje zwrotne w linii
Wyświetl wszystkie komentarze
ostatnie komentarze
Eugene: 4 nurków zginęło po wciągnięciu do rury
Daniel Pyr: Czy masz problemy z uchem podczas nurkowania? To może być problem.
Steve Farrar: Czarna Flota Bena Franklina
Bud sprzedaje: Statki widma Wielkich Jezior, część 2
K. Stearns: Wakatobi rozszerza ochronę raf koralowych
Ostatnie wiadomości
Złóż ofertę na dzieło sztuki przedstawiające rekina z Oceanic 31 Złóż ofertę na dzieło sztuki przedstawiające rekina z Oceanic 31
Aukcja zbierająca fundusze dla Fundacji Sea of ​​Change Aukcja zbierająca fundusze dla Fundacji Sea of ​​Change
Wpływowy nurek jaskiniowy Bill Gavin nie żyje Wpływowy nurek jaskiniowy Bill Gavin nie żyje
„One Dive Family” ustawia się pod sztandarem SDI „One Dive Family” ustawia się pod sztandarem SDI
NIE WIERZ OCZOM NIE WIERZ OCZOM
Egipski statek mieszkalny tonie na głębokim południu Egipski statek mieszkalny tonie na głębokim południu

Skontaktuj się z nami!

Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Wątki

Nieprzypisane zdjęcia znajdujące się na tej stronie są objęte prawami autorskimi fotografa.
Skontaktuj się z Magazynem DIVER .

Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Wątki

Copyright 2024 Rok Media Limited, Wszelkie prawa zastrzeżone.

0
Chciałbym, aby twoje myśli, proszę o komentarz.x