Super przestronne łodzie nurkowe Wakatobi

Take a Ride on Wakatobi dive resort’s iconic dive boats

Nurek eksploruje popularne miejsce nurkowe Wakatobi, Zoo, oddalone o krótki rejs łodzią od przystani ośrodka.

Most dive and snorkeling trips begin with a boat ride. It’s true at most destinations around the world, including Wakatobi Resort. Yes, there is the House Reef, which is one of the most acclaimed shore dives in the world. But to discover the full scope of the resort’s marine preserve, you’ll have to get aboard something that floats. We’d like to introduce you to the Wakatobi fleet and share some of the reasons why many divers feel they are the ideal boats for comfort, personal attention, and diving enjoyment.

Poznaj flotę

Wakatobi Resort obsługuje flotę dziewięciu łodzi do nurkowania/snorkelingu. Tutaj widać cztery łodzie płynące tratwami do pomostu ośrodka, przygotowujące się do porannego odpłynięcia.

Ośrodek nurkowy Wakatobi obsługuje flotę dziewięciu łodzi do nurkowania/snorkelingu, wszystkie o długości około 20 metrów/67 stóp i szerokości belki 4.5 metra/14.7 stopy. Ponieważ każda z nich jest ręcznie budowana przez rzemieślników, nie ma dwóch identycznych, ale wszystkie mają podobny projekt i układ. Choć tradycyjna w konstrukcji, każda z nich jest wyposażona w nowoczesny sprzęt bezpieczeństwa i nawigacyjny, taki jak tlen, GPS i radia morskie.

One of the most important common features of Wakatobi’s boats is the full-length roofs. Sun protection is a vital but too-often overlooked aspect of diving and snorkeling activities in the tropics. The cooling effects of water and wind may keep passengers from noticing the full impact of sun exposure, but it doesn’t take long to develop debilitating sunburn or dehydration. That’s why Wakatobi’s boats are covered from bow to stern, and don’t require passengers to slather sunscreen or don cover-ups just to keep from burning. And for those who want to catch some rays, there is a roomy open section for relaxing on the bow.

” I’ve done a lot of boat diving and know how uncomfortable it can be when there are 12 or 14 people on a smaller boat trying to gear up with no elbow room. I fell in love with Wakatobi’s boats. They’re open, spacious, and super comfortable.” ~ Guest Mitchell Bennett

Another design feature that guests on Wakatobi’s boats really appreciate is the location of the bathroom, or what nautical types call “the head.” Aboard many boats, a trip to the head involves negotiating a ladder down into a forward cabin, then entering a confined space to take care of necessities while the boat bounces over the waves. Wakatobi’s dive boats place a spacious head complete with a full hot water shower in the more stable stern area, and at deck level.

Przestrzenie osobiste

The long profiles of Wakatobi’s boats allow for ample bench seating and plenty of elbow room for gearing up and moving around. In theory, each boat could comfortably accommodate a large number of divers, but bulk capacity is not Wakatobi’s style. For example, the resort’s largest boat takes a maximum of 16 divers, while their slightly smaller boats run with a maximum complement of 12 guests.

Łodzie nurkowe Wakatobi to przestrzeń i komfort, każda ma około 20 m długości i 67 m szerokości, dzięki czemu goście mają mnóstwo miejsca na łokcie. Oprócz tego, że są bardzo stabilne na wodzie, mają dach na całej długości, zapewniający dużą osłonę przed słońcem.

Przedmioty takie jak twarz maski, płetwy, booties, and other personal items are stowed in individually-numbered storage baskets beneath the gunwale benches. Each guest is assigned a numbered basket when they first check in with the dive center, and those baskets are then transferred to and from boats by the dive staff throughout the guest’s stay.

Specjalny stolik z kamerą i stanowisko do płukania znajdują się w pobliżu tylnej części łodzi, natomiast wejście i wyjście z wody umożliwiają szerokie boczne drzwi wejściowe po obu stronach łodzi. Otwory te znajdują się w połowie odległości między stołem z aparatem a przednimi siedzeniami, zapewniając fotografom miejsce na montaż sprzętu bez przeszkadzania innym nurkom i osobom nurkującym z wodą wchodzącym lub wychodzącym z wody.



“The side entry points on Wakatobi boats is a real plus. They make it very easy to get in and out of the water, and you’re not exposed to any engine exhaust, which makes it a lot more comfortable than most dive boats I’ve been on during my travels.” ~ Gość Ken Glaser

Water entry is more of a step off than a giant stride, with a foot and a half drop to the water. Divers needing an easier entry for reasons such as lower back issues can simply sit and allow the deck crew to help them in and out of their gear. Getting back into the boats is also easy, as there’s a very sturdy ladder with easy-to-use handles. An additional benefit of the side entry points is the separation from the boat’s engine exhaust, which is far away in the stern.

Sprawy prywatne

Wakatobi VII to prywatna łódź przeznaczona specjalnie do nurkowania i snorkelingu. Posiada bardzo przestronny zadaszony pokład, na którym znajduje się zacieniona jadalnia, kuchnia, przebieralnia z łazienką i prysznicem, zestaw leżaków na pokładzie dziobowym oraz całkowicie otwarty pokład na dachu, idealny do zwiedzania lub oglądania gwiazd wieczorem.

Flota Wakatobi obejmuje dwa statki zbudowane specjalnie do obsługi prywatnych czarterów i zapewnienia osobom lub małym grupom prawdziwie osobistego doświadczenia nurkowania. Zamiast pełnowymiarowych ławek, które można znaleźć na innych łodziach ośrodka, przestronny zadaszony pokład obejmuje zacienioną jadalnię, przednie leżaki, stanowisko kuchenne i przebieralnię z pełną łazienką i prysznicem. Szczególną cechą jest górny pokład, który można wykorzystać do zwiedzania, opalania się lub delektowania się kolacją pod gwiazdami. Więcej o łodziach prywatnych >tutaj.

Lokalne praktyczne rozwiązania

Możesz się zastanawiać, dlaczego czołowy ośrodek nurkowania i snorkelingu, taki jak Wakatobi, miałby flotę składającą się z czegoś, co wygląda na tradycyjne indonezyjskie promy. Gdzie są eleganckie łodzie z włókna szklanego, wyposażone w parę gardłowych turbodiesli i lśniące metalowe szyny?

Wakatobi VI pulling up to the resort’s jetty.

Jest wiele powodów, dla których poszli tradycyjną drogą, zaczynając od zaangażowania w zrównoważony rozwój i zarządzanie społecznością. W ramach misji Wakatobi polegającej na generowaniu korzyści ekonomicznych dla lokalnej społeczności, zamiast importować fabrycznie produkowane łodzie nurkowe, firma Wakatobi zleciła lokalnym konstruktorom łodzi stworzenie naszych kultowych łodzi.

Budowanie lokalnie nie tylko zapewniało dochody społeczności, ale także zapewniało pewne korzyści dla środowiska. Wybór drewna pochodzącego ze zrównoważonych źródeł zamiast żywic z włókna szklanego zmniejszył emisję związaną z budownictwem, a budowanie blisko domu zmniejszyło także ślad węglowy powstający w wyniku importu łodzi z odległych lokalizacji.

Poza aspektami budowania lokalnego, które sprzyjają dobremu samopoczuciu, za wyborami Wakatobi stoi wiele praktycznych powodów. Pierwszą z nich jest niezawodność. Ponieważ łodzie są budowane przez lokalnych rzemieślników, napraw można dokonać szybko i łatwo, bez konieczności czekania na przywiezienie zastrzeżonej części z fabryki oddalonej o tysiące mil. W rezultacie ich zespół zajmuje się sprawniejszymi problemami mechanicznymi i konserwacją.

And then there’s efficiency. The long and relatively lean shape of their dive boats allows them to be powered by a single engine, consuming far less fuel, and creating fewer emissions than high-speed, turbo-diesel launches. The resort’s boats ease along at speeds in the 17km/11mph range, which is plenty fast enough for our style of diving. At Wakatobi, most sites are typically just ten to 30 minutes away, and even our most distant sites are reached in less than an hour.

To prowadzi nas do trzeciej korzyści płynącej z ich tradycyjnych projektów, czyli komfortu. Przy swobodnej prędkości, jaką pływają nasze łodzie, nie słychać dudnienia ani szarpania, a hałas silnika jest zredukowany do niskiego bulgotania, który pozwala na normalne rozmowy. Konstrukcje kadłuba są wyjątkowo stabilne zarówno w trakcie pływania, jak i podczas postoju na cumowaniu. Pasażerowie mogą zrelaksować się w drodze na miejsce i poruszać się bez konieczności trzymania się poręczy, aby zachować równowagę. I choć rzadko spotykają wzburzoną wodę, ostre dzioby i strome profile łodzi Wakatobi pozwalają im łatwym ruchem przebijać się przez kotły i fale.

Ludzki element

One of Wakatobi’s ever smiling dive boat crews.

One of the most important and valued features of the Wakatobi dive boats isn’t a physical element, it is the human element. Our boat crews and dive staff take great pride in providing the highest level of personal service and attention. It begins even before guests step aboard. The dive staff handles all equipment transfers to and from the boat and set up your gear. If you’d prefer to set up your own gear, that’s fine, and we’re there to assist if required.

Cały zespół nurkowy jest doskonały. Po odprawach poczułem, że prawie sam mogę poruszać się po stronach, dzięki temu opisy są dokładne i spersonalizowane.” – Joe Bennett

Prior to each dive, Wakatobi’s guides not only provide a thorough briefing on what to expect, but also discuss expectations with each guest, and tailor the dive accordingly. In the water, our dive guides are experts at providing just the right level of attention, whether it’s being there to assist less experienced divers, allowing more accomplished divers to set the pace, or serving as expert critter spotters. Equal attention is provided to snorkelers, who often accompany divers to the many sites in Wakatobi’s marine preserve that have extensive shallow reefs.

Comfort and personal attention are the forefront of Wakatobi’s service ethos, including your dive boat experiences, so your vacation memories are all the grander.

After each dive, guests are presented with a cooling, mint-scented towel and offered snacks and beverage. Wakatobi’s chefs will also accommodate dietary requirements or wishes on the boats; guests need just ask and they’ll make sure it’s there before the boat leaves the jetty. It is touches like this that make time on a Wakatobi boat more than just a surface interval or a necessary prelude to the in-water experience. In fact, many guests consider the relaxing time spent cruising to and from dive sites to be a thoroughly enjoyable part of the overall resort experience.

If you haven't yet experienced how enjoyable a dive boat really can be, go to wakatobi.com, zarezerwuj wizytę i wejdź na pokład.